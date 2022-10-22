Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marlie Packer was part of the England team that won the World Cup in 2014

Marlie Packer promises tournament favourites England will only gain more momentum as they head into a World Cup quarter-final against Australia.

Packer led England to a 75-0 win over South Africa as the Red Roses ran in 13 tries in their final pool-stage game.

"We haven't got to the quarter-finals through luck, we have played hard, tough rugby," said Packer.

"We aren't going to take our foot off the gas. An England v Australia clash, in any sport, is one to relish."

The Wallaroos threatened to spoil the opening-day party at Eden Park three weeks ago as they raced out into a 17-0 lead over hosts and holders New Zealand.

The Black Ferns reeled in their trans-Tasman rivals to record a 41-17 victory, but Australia made their way into the last eight with wins over Scotland and Wales.

"If you look at that opening game, they really posed questions of New Zealand," said Packer.

"If anything in that first 20 minutes they should have scored more points.

"I am super excited to have drawn them because at a World Cup you want to play teams you don't often play, who can challenge you in different areas."

England last played Australia back in 2017, winning 53-10 in the International Women's Rugby Series in Wellington.

Coach Simon Middleton said Australia posed "a real threat" to England's World Cup campaign.

"They have some fantastic players, they know how to shift the ball around and you can really see that sevens influence they have," he said.

England showed their own flair in beating the Women's Springboks, expanding into a more ambitious style in the second half after their set-piece had given them a considerable cushion.

"The coaches at half-time said let's use that platform and play off it," explained Packer.

"We came out after half-time and did a driving line-out and I think Mids [Middleton] wondered if we had even listened to him!

"I am super pleased, I couldn't be any more proud of the girls tonight."

England were watched in Auckland by Middleton's footballing counterpart Sarina Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to the European Championship title in July.

Sarina Wiegman coached England to European Championship glory in the summer

Middleton hopes that he will be able to pick the Dutchwoman's brains ahead of the knockout stages.

"As a coaching group we have talked about their strategy for their tournament and how brilliantly they managed their squad," he said.

"I am always keen to catch up with quality coaches and share ideas and if there is an opportunity going forward that would be great."