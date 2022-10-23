Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dewi Lake's arm was in a sling after Ospreys lost at Dragons

Ospreys pair George North and Dewi Lake are injury concerns less than two weeks before Wales' autumn series starts against New Zealand in Cardiff.

Both were named in the Wales squad this week but were injured during Ospreys' 32-25 defeat by Dragons at Rodney Parade.

North came off late with a knee problem while hooker Lake has suffered a potentially serious shoulder injury.

Scrum-half Rhys Webb also failed a head injury assessment during the game.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac already has back three worries with Liam Williams ruled out of the autumn Tests and Josh Adams a doubt because of a wrist injury.

Of the three Ospreys injuries at Newport, Lake's appears to be the most worrying after damaging his AC joint.

He came off 16 minutes into Sunday's Welsh derby, in which he was facing Bradley Roberts who Lake was selected ahead of in Wayne Pivac's squad. Roberts went on to score a try as Dragons won.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "It doesn't look great. We'll see how it goes. He's tough as we know, but it looks like an AC joint issue for him."

North scored inside 40 seconds in Newport and looked a constant threat with his pace and strength.

Booth said: "Hopefully that's not too serious, but as the competition went on, [his knee] stiffened up and he became immobile so we had to change him.

"George by his standards has got better each week, the more we've put him out there. He's starting to hit top form which is great. Hopefully it's not too bad for him. I'm sure he'll be fit."

A knock to North will also be a major concern for Pivac so close to the opening game of the campaign against the All Blacks on 5 November before further internationals against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Pivac is also without Scarlets centre Johnny Williams, for the start of the campaign, and Cardiff wing Owen Lane.

North's fellow Ospreys wing Alex Cuthbert was named in the Wales squad despite not having featured yet this season.

Webb - who remains omitted from Pivac's plans - was also replaced after failing an assessment at half-time against Dragons.

Protocols mean he will have to be rested for at least a week before further assessment.