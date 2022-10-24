Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornish Pirates have lost three of their last four matches

Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle has criticised his side following their 32-19 loss at Coventry.

Pirates trailed 19-12 at the break after conceding three tries, but Alex Everett and Ruaridh Dawson's early touchdowns kept them in it.

Shea Cornish's second try of the game early in the second half and two penalties put Coventry too far in front despite a Max Norey reply for Pirates.

"They won the critical moments," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The loss sees the Pirates, who have yet to earn a bonus point in six games this season, drop to eighth place in the Championship.

"It is painful, this is a new group, we just need to be better at every area of the game at the minute," Cattle added.

"We're seeing progress, but we just need to be better.

"We were bending the line as a back line, not maintaining possession, and we just didn't exert any pressure in that second half.

"It's all very well looking dangerous, but it's building pressure, and we didn't do that."