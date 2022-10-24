Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ted Hill was among players who recently left Worcester

Ex-Worcester captain Ted Hill has signed for Bath on a "long-term deal".

The 23-year-old was one of four Worcester players to move to the Rec on loan earlier this month in the wake of the Warriors' financial problems.

The flanker, who has two England caps, made his debut Bath against Northampton last week and is the latest former Worcester player to find a new club.

Worcester's players have been free agents since the club was wound up earlier this month.

Both Worcester and fellow Premiership side Wasps have suffered financial problems and gone into administration, with Premiership Rugby removing the teams from the league this season.

"Ted is an extremely diligent and talented young man," said Bath's head of rugby Johann van Graan.

"He is a fantastic athlete who offers great physicality in his ball carrying as well as in defence. His leadership in what has been a difficult period has been phenomenal and it will add huge value to our squad on and off the field.

"We are really excited to have him with us and I believe he will make a positive difference in the way we want to progress as a club."