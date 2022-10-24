Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dewi Lake's arm was in a sling after Ospreys lost at Dragons on Sunday

Dragons hooker Bradley Roberts has been called into the Wales squad to replace the injured Dewi Lake.

Ospreys' forward Lake suffered a shoulder injury in the United Rugby Championship defeat against Dragons on 23 October and has been replaced by Roberts in a 35-man squad.

Wales face New Zealand on 5 November with further matches against Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Coach Wayne Pivac also has other injury worries ahead of the All Blacks game.

Squad members Josh Adams (thumb), Taulupe Faletau (calf), Gareth Anscombe (ribs), Alex Cuthbert (leg) and Leigh Halfpenny (hamstring) missed matches for the regions last weekend.

Ospreys back George North also picked up a knee injury against Dragons.

Captain Dan Biggar, flanker Taine Basham, prop Leon Brown, lock Seb Davies, prop Wyn Jones, back-row Josh Navidi, centre Johnny Williams and full-back Liam Williams were not considered for the squad because of injuries.

Roberts, 26, made his international debut for Wales against South Africa in November 2021 and has won two caps.

The South-African born hooker, who qualifies for Wales through his grandmother, moved to Dragons from Ulster for the start of the 2022-23 season and has produced some impressive displays for his new side.

Roberts joins Scarlets hookers Ryan Elias and Ken Owens in the Wales squad.

Wales squad for autumn internationals

Forwards: Rhodri Jones (Dragons), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Bradley Roberts (Dragons), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Sam Wainwright (Saracens), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh MacLeod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs: Dane Blacker (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester).