Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Jacob Stockdale won the last of his 35 Ireland caps against Japan 15 months ago

Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale will return to training with the Ireland squad this week after suffering an ankle injury four weeks ago.

Stockdale was injured as Ulster lost to Leinster on 30 September, but it was unrelated to the ankle problem that kept him out for most of last season.

Irish Rugby said Stockdale would be "reintegrated to training" this week.

Tadhg Beirne, Hugo Keenan, Calvin Nash and Jamison Gibson-Park will also begin training again following injury.

After making his Ireland debut against USA in the summer of 2017, Stockdale was named Player of the Six Nations in 2018 after helping Ireland achieve the Grand Slam.

He has scored 19 international tries in 35 Ireland appearances but injury has prevented him from representing his country since his try-scoring last cap against Japan 15 months ago.

Irish Rugby's statement added that the Ulster contingent of Robert Baloucoune, James Hume, Rob Herring, Michael Lowry, Stuart McCloskey, Tom O'Toole, Nick Timoney and Kieran Treadwell would "be managed over the coming days" following the recent gastro issues experienced by the Irish province in South Africa which forced the postponement of last weekend's scheduled game against the Sharks.

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery has been cleared to "train fully this week" after recovering from a shoulder injury while Irish Rugby said that Ciaran Frawley's similar ailment would be "managed across the week".

Tadhg Furlong (ankle) and Peter O'Mahony (neck) are expected to train later this week once they complete their rehabilitation programmes while Craig Casey (groin) and Josh van der Flier (ankle) are continuing to have treatment.

Players named in the Ireland A squad for the game against an All Blacks XV on 4 November will remain with their provinces this week to play in the round seven of the United Rugby Championship.