George Head's 84th-minute winner broke London Irish hearts at the Stoop

Gallagher Premiership Harlequins: (0) 26 Tries: Allan 2, Dombrandt, Head Cons: Allan 3 London Irish: (14) 24 Tries: Fa'aso'o, Donnell, Hassell-Collins Cons: Jackson 3 Pens: Jackson

George Head's stoppage-time try secured Harlequins a 26-24 win over London Irish in a tense Premiership encounter.

So'otala Fa'aso'o and Ben Donnell's tries put Irish ahead at the break.

Tommy Allan pulled a try back soon after the break as Irish had Donnell sent off before Ollie Hassell-Collins got a third for the Exiles.

But Alex Dombrandt and Allan levelled before Quins' Nick David got a red card as Paddy Jackson slotted a 70th-minute penalty before Head's try.

The score, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, was controversial after Irish felt Charlie Matthews tackled Benhard Janse van Rensburg while he was in the air just before.

The win sees Quins move up to third in the Premiership while Irish go up a place to 10th thanks to their losing bonus point.

Former Wasps winger Josh Bassett was just seven minutes into his Quins debut when he mishandled an attempt to intercept a pass and was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

From the resulting penalty and close-range lineout, Fa'asa'o rumbled in with ease to put Irish ahead but the sides were levelled up soon after when Nick Simmons was yellow-carded for a high challenge on David.

But Donnell extended the lead three minutes later after Ben Loader superbly out-jumped David to gather Jackson's pinpoint high kick to allow the forward to go in.

Quins could have been level at the break, but a combination of good defending to stop a Wilco Louw break, and misfortune for Allan - whose long-range pass to George Hammond in the corner was forward - contributed to the hosts going into the break pointless.

Paddy Jackson was faultless with the boot for Irish - and thought he had kicked a winning penalty

Three minutes after the interval it seemed as though the game would turn as Allan ran in from close range, while replays showed that, in the build-up, Donnell went in with a shoulder on Joe Marler's head which saw the first-half try-scorer sent off.

But despite having 14 men it was Irish that got a third try as a lovely five-pass flowing move from halfway ended with Hassell-Collins going over in the left corner,

But close-range scores from Dombrandt and Allan in the space of 10 minutes saw the scores draw level and the hosts looked as though they would go on and win it.

But David's red card for a high hit on Luca Morisi tempered their ambitions and it seemed as though they would be on the end of as defeat when Jackson slotted a 70th-minute penalty.

But at the death - after Matthews's controversial incident - Quins won a penalty, kicked to the corner and from the resulting lineout worked a maul which saw Head bundled over for the winner in the 84th minute..

Harlequins: David; Marchant, Anyanwu, Esterhuizen, Bassett; Allan, Care; Marler, Musk, Louw, Hammond, Herbst, Kenningham, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Head, Baxter, Kerrod, Matthews, White, Gjaltema, Edwards, Beard.

London Irish: Parton; Loader, Morisi, Janse Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Englefield; Goodrick-Clarke, Willemse, Chawatama, Munga, Simmons, Basham, Donnell, Fa'aso'o.

Replacements: Creevy, Gigena, Hoskins, Ratuniyarawa, Gonzalez, Powell, Cinti Luna, Stokes.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys