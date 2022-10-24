Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys captain Justin Tipuric has played 85 internationals for Wales and one Test for the British and Irish Lions

Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric will replace Dan Biggar as Wales captain for the autumn internationals.

Biggar will miss the campaign with a knee injury, with head coach Wayne Pivac initially not naming a captain when announcing his squad.

Pivac has decided on Tipuric as his skipper for the four-match series against New Zealand, Argentina, Georgia and Australia.

Wales open the series against the All Blacks on Saturday, 5 November.

"I am honoured and didn't quite expect it to be honest," said Tipuric.

"I am just happy to get back in the squad and to have the responsibility of leading such a great bunch of boys on to the field is one of those definite highlights of your career."

Tipuric, 33, missed the 2021-22 season with a shoulder injury suffered while playing for the British and Irish Lions against Japan in June 2021.

After returning to action at the start of this season, Tipuric picked up a rib injury before coming back as a replacement in the United Rugby Championship defeat against Dragons on 23 October.

He was chosen to captain Wales for the first time at the 2019 World Cup against Uruguay. The back row took over from Alun Wyn Jones as Ospreys captain in 2018.

Other back-row options for Pivac in his squad include include Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Josh Macleod, Dan Lydiate, Christ Tshiunza and Taulupe Faletau, who is carrying a calf injury.

"It's very exciting to be back at the stadium," added Tipuric.

"You take it for granted not playing there for a while and I guess when you're out of the game for a while you look back on it and shows how much you do miss it.

"It's one of the big things that you miss in rugby and it's something you want to make the most of whether it's one more game or 10 more minutes left to play there."

Wales squad for autumn internationals

Forwards: Rhodri Jones (Dragons), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Bradley Roberts (Dragons), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Sam Wainwright (Saracens), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, capt), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs).

Backs: Dane Blacker (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), George North (Ospreys), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester).