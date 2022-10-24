Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sara Tounesi (top) will be unavailable for the remainder of the World Cup

Italy lock Sara Tounesi has been given a 12-match ban for biting at the World Cup.

The 27-year-old was cited for biting an unnamed opponent during Sunday's 21-8 Pool B win over Japan in Auckland.

The tournament's judicial committee upheld the decision, which Tounesi has two days to appeal against.

As it stands, she will miss Saturday's quarter-final against France and any subsequent games should Italy progress in New Zealand.

"The committee concluded the player bit a Japanese player which merited a red card," a World Rugby statement read.

Italy are seeking to continue their best-ever run at a women's Rugby World Cup. They beat USA and Japan in Pool B to qualify for the quarter-finals, ensuring a top eight finish at the tournament for the first time.

They face France at Whangarei on Saturday, with the winner facing hosts New Zealand or Wales at Eden Park in the semi-finals.