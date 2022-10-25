Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Rogers has played two internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Leinster Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Friday, 28 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales, Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and app, iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 30 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand.

Scarlets will have Wales duo Aaron Shingler and Tom Rogers back for the United Rugby Championship visit of leaders Leinster this Friday.

Wing Rogers, 23, has returned from a hamstring injury having last featured against Ospreys on 17 September.

Flanker Shingler, 35, will make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

Leinster are unbeaten this season, while Scarlets are 15th after only one win in six games so far.