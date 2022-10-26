New Zealand comfortably beat Wales when they met earlier in the World Cup

New Zealand Rugby says there was "never an intent to overshadow" the Women's Rugby World Cup after an All Blacks Test match was scheduled at the same time as the women's team play their quarter-final against Wales.

The All Blacks take on Japan on Saturday but NZR says it "did not take into account" the clash when Japan Rugby set the kick-off time.

The Test in Tokyo - which NZR requested to move - starts at 06:50 BST with the Black Ferns' match kicking off in Whangarei 40 minutes later.

New Zealand's leaders have criticised the scheduling clash, with justice minister Kiritapu Allan calling it "disgraceful" and acting prime minister Grant Robertson saying he "expected better" from NZR.

"Unfortunately, when Japan Rugby set the kick-off time for the All Blacks Test, NZR did not take into account the Rugby World Cup stipulation that the host nation would play in the quarter-final 2 timeslot regardless of pool results and may inadvertently cause a clash," NZR said in a statement.

"There was never an intent to overshadow the Rugby World Cup in any way, and New Zealand Rugby is delighted with how New Zealanders have embraced not only the Black Ferns but the tournament as a whole.

"NZR did make a request to Japan Rugby to move the kick-off time but we respect the reasons provided for not being able to shift the time."

New Zealand are the defending champions and five-time winners of the Women's Rugby World Cup, and beat Wales 56-12 when they met in the pool stage of the tournament.

In September, NZR lost $280,000 (£145,000) of funding for failing to meet a quota of at least 40% of their board consisting of female officials.

"We encourage New Zealanders to keep up their inspiring support of the Black Ferns as they continue their journey through what has been a wonderful tournament to date," NZR added.

"This promises to be an exciting weekend of rugby for our Teams in Black, and we look forward to supporting both the Black Ferns and All Blacks this weekend."