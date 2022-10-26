Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Uilisi Halaholo has played 10 internationals for Wales

Cardiff have received a major fitness blow to Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo who has suffered a "significant" hamstring injury that will rule him out until 2023.

Halaholo, 32, was forced off during the opening exchanges of the United Rugby Championship 30-24 win over Stormers.

Wales flanker Josh Navidi is still sidelined with a neck problem.

Fly-half Jarrod Evans is in line to face Edinburgh on Sunday, while flanker Ellis Jenkins is back in full training.

Backs coach Matt Sherratt confirmed Halaholo has been ruled out for a number of months.

Halaholo, who is also known as Willis, had only just returned from another long-term hamstring problem which ruled him out of Wales' summer tour of South Africa.

"Unfortunately he has a pretty significant hamstring injury so he is going to be out 100% until after the new year," said Sherratt.

"He has had a scan this week and seeing somebody today to get more clarity. It is significant so he is not going to be back any time soon.

"I really feel for him because he has worked hard to come back in and was in a good mind frame for doing his best for Cardiff and he is desperate to play for Wales still.

"He has been a stand out player for Cardiff over the last five or six years.

"It is devastating for him to get this injury and we hope he has a speedy recovery."