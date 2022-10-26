Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps women play their home games in Acton

Wasps and Worcester women's teams have been given permission by the Rugby Football Union to continue playing.

Their futures were thrown into doubt after the companies controlling the men's sides entered administration.

But they are now both able to play their Allianz Cup ties on Saturday and remain in the Allianz Premier 15s.

The University of Worcester Warriors travel to Gloucester-Hartpury while Wasps hosts Saracens at their usual home ground at Twyford Avenue in Acton.

The RFU was satisfied that funding and insurance was in place for future matches to go ahead.

Interim funding for Worcester women has been secured from a local company to keep the club playing until at least Christmas.

They can continue to play at Sixways under a temporary licence while administrators attempt to sell the club.

Wasps women have always been attached to the amateur club Wasps FC, who play in the club's traditional west London heartland.

As such, they are not affected by the demise of the men's team with the RFU assured that minimum operating standards will be maintained.

Wasps and Worcester's men's teams have both been suspended for the rest of the season with administrators negotiating sales of both clubs.