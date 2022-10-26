Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bristol prop Armstrong has been playing in the Championship this season for Doncaster Knights

Tighthead-prop Jake Armstrong has left Bristol Bears with immediate effect after four and a half years.

The 28-year-old joined the Bears in 2018 and made 32 appearances.

He joined Championship side Doncaster Knights on loan in September and has also spent time with Edinburgh and Hartpury College in recent seasons.

"We're grateful to Jake for his contribution on and off the field during his time at the Bears," a statement from the club said.