Danny Cipriani set to make playing return for Barbarians against Northampton

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Cipriani won 16 caps for England after his breakthrough in 2008

Former England fly-half Danny Cipriani is set to make his return to rugby for the Barbarians against Northampton next month.

Cipriani, 34, left Bath at the end of last season after a one-year spell at The Rec.

He has not played since but is understood to be in line to feature for the famous invitational side at Franklin's Gardens on 26 November.

The Baa-Baas also play an All Blacks XV, Harlequins and Bath this autumn.

Cipriani won 16 caps for England and had two stints with Wasps, as well as spells with the Melbourne Rebels, Sale and Gloucester.

Despite only winning a handful of England caps after his breakthrough in 2008, Cipriani excelled at Premiership level and won a recall to Eddie Jones' England set-up in 2018.

In his one appearance under Jones, he helped guide England to victory over South Africa in Cape Town in his final cap for his country.

Northampton arranged the Barbarians match after their Premiership game with Worcester was cancelled, with Quins and Bath following suit.

England internationals Dan Robson and Brad Shields - who were among the 167 people made redundant following Wasps' administration - are also set to feature for the Barbarians, as are ex-Saints title winners Tom Wood and Luther Burrell.

Meanwhile, the Barbarians have also made significant additions to their coaching team, with ex-Wasps head coach Lee Blackett and former Leicester director of rugby Geordan Murphy both involved.

  • Comment posted by gsascot, today at 19:30

    The Barbarians may be part of rugby tradition, but as there are no 'friendly' games in top level rugby, they should be committed to playing current playing professionals - Cipriani appearing is 'nice' but inappropriate in an environment where he might be (seriously) injured or potentially, seriously injure an opponent. Rugby has enough issues to address without seeking others unnecessarily.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 19:24

    Is he still any good ?

      Nope he’s past it.

  • Comment posted by Rugby Moron, today at 19:23

    Geordan Murphy involved should be a big bonus for Saints

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 19:18

    Probably the best opportunity for Cipriani to show off his skills in an unfettered environment. Good lucj to the fella.

