Worcester Warriors: Ex-boss Steve Diamond takes charge of Sixways takeover bid
Ex-Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond is at the head of one of the two main consortiums looking to take over at Sixways.
Diamond, who has financial backing from two as yet unnamed investors, will have former Leicester chief executive Simon Cohen as part of his consortium.
"My goal is a sustainable business able to compete back in the Premiership within three or four years," he said.
"Sixways Village is what we will call it [the business] if we're successful."
Worcester went into administration earlier this month, were suspended for the rest of the season and relegated to the Championship.
"Simon has been very helpful to me with the experience he has of building a hotel when he was at Leicester," Diamond, 54, added.
"But, for those who think this sounds like a property deal, that is vastly secondary to what we plan to evolve over the next five or two years."
Speaking at a Zoom press conference on Thursday, Diamond added that he has already presented details of a reborn Worcester club's survival package both to Premiership chief executive Simon Massie-Taylor and his Rugby Football Union counterpart Bill Sweeney.
The other interested consortium is still understood to be the one led by former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole, first outlined in August.
How the wheels have turned since Warriors' demise
- 5 October - WWRFC Players Ltd wound up in High Court
- 6 October - Warriors suspended for season and relegated
- 12 October - Worcester to appeal against suspension & relegation
- 16 October - English club rugby 'broken' - Bill Sweeney
- 18 October - Ex-owners Whittingham & Goldring disqualified as directors
- 19 October - Wasps & Worcester should lose 'P Shares' - Baxter
- 26 October - Wasps and Worcester women carry on playing
