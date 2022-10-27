Dan Frost played for Exeter's A League side and also spent time at Bath and Cornish Pirates

Exeter Chiefs have signed former Wasps hooker Dan Frost.

The 25-year-old, who played A League matches for the Chiefs, was a free agent after leaving when Wasps went into administration.

The former Cornish Pirates player made 25 appearances for Wasps after moving from Penzance in the summer of 2021.

"He's done very well establishing himself in the Premiership and he's done well when he's come up against us," said Exeter boss Rob Baxter.

"Obviously, everyone is aware of the situation at Wasps and with Luke Cowan-Dickie also away currently with England, we felt it was right to bring Dan in to add to that pool of hookers.

"He's here on injury dispensation as Iestyn Harris is still recovering after having back surgery, but from what we've seen so far, I think he will settle in very well. He knows quite a few of our guys already and he's done well picking up information this week," he told the club website.

Baxter says the club is assessing whether they are able to bring in any other players from Wasps, who made 167 playing and non-playing staff redundant earlier this month.

"There are lots of players looking for work, looking for clubs, especially young players," he said.

"I feel for all of them as it's a terrible situation they find themselves in. Dan is obviously one of those players that was establishing himself within the Premiership and the opportunity has arisen for us to bring him in.

"There are others that we are looking at, mainly younger players, as it is easier to work around the scale of their contracts. However, there is some really exciting talent out there, so why wouldn't you be interested in it?"