Cardiff fly-half Jarrod Evans has played eight internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Edinburgh (Sun) Venue: Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 30 October Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live English and Welsh language commentary and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 30 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand .

Wales half-backs Lloyd Williams and Jarrod Evans return for Cardiff's United Rugby Championship visit of Edinburgh.

Scrum-half Williams make his first season start, while outside-half Evans has recovered from a groin injury.

Edinburgh have made three changes from the side that claimed a bonus-point win over Zebre.

Lock Pierce Phillips, flanker Ben Muncaster and fly-half Charlie Savala all start.

Cardiff have Dillon Lewis, Taulupe Faletau, Tomos Williams, Rhys Priestland and Josh Adams in Wales' camp, while Edinburgh have 14 players involved in the Scotland squad.

Director of rugby Dai Young includes young centres Mason Grady and Max Llewellyn while Kirby Myhill and Dmitri Arhip come back into the front row alongside Rhys Carré.

Cardiff's injury list includes Kristian Dacey, Seb Davies, Matthew Screech, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Josh Navidi, Uilisi Halaholo, Rey Lee-Lo, Owen Lane, Liam Williams, Jacob Beetham and Matthew Morgan.

Cardiff are looking for a fourth straight URC win and a fifth victory in seven matches during the opening block of league games.

Cardiff Rugby: Ben Thomas; Jason Harries, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carré, Kirby Myhill, Dmitri Arhip, Josh Turnbull (capt.), Rory Thornton, James Botham, Thomas Young, James Ratti

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Corey Domachowski, Will Davies-King, Teddy Williams, Gwilym Bradley, Ellis Bevan, Aled Summerhill, Cameron Winnett

Edinburgh: Henry Immelman; Emiliano Boffelli, Matt Currie, Chris Dean, Wes Goosen; Charlie Savala, Charlie Shiel; Boan Venter, Adam McBurney, Luan de Bruin Pierce Phillips, Jamie Hodgson, Ben Muncaster, Luke Crosbie (capt), Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Patrick Harrison, Nick Auterac, Angus Williams, Marshall Sykes, Connor Boyle, Henry Pyrgos, Jaco van der Walt, Jack Blain.

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

Assistant referees: Mike English & Lewis Harrison (WRU)

TMO: Stefano Roscini (FIR)