Scott Baldwin re-joined Ospreys in February 2022 after three years in the English Premiership with Harlequins and Worcester Warriors

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Connacht Venue: Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C and via iPlayer. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, 30 October, BBC Two Wales and online from 17:50 BST and later on demand .

Scott Baldwin captains an Ospreys side that sees 11 changes for the United Rugby Championship visit of Connacht.

With 13 of their players in Wales camp, only full-back Max Nagy, fly-half Jack Walsh and back row pair Ethan Roots and Morgan Morris retain their places from defeat at Dragons.

Reuben Morgan Williams takes over at scrum-half from Rhys Webb.

Connacht show 10 changes from the team that beat Scarlets 36-14 with Jarrad Butler set for his 100th appearance.

Mack Hansen, Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan and Cian Prendergast are all on Ireland duty and both lock Darragh Murray and winger Adam Byrne are in line to make debuts from the bench.

Ospreys have been forced to field a second-string side with Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Gareth Anscombe, Joe Hawkins, George North, Owen Watkin and Alex Cuthbert involved in Wales' autumn squad.

Hooker Dewi Lake was also initially called up by Wales head coach Wayne Pivac but is now sidelined after injuring his shoulder at Rodney Parade last weekend.

Webb, Dan Evans, Will Griffiths, Sam Cross, Bradley Davies, Will Hickey, Harri Morgan, Sam Moore, Mat Protheroe and Stephen Myler are also unavailable through injury.

Ben Warren, Tristan Davies and Luke Scully will make their debuts if they come off the replacements bench.

Ospreys: Max Nagy; Luke Morgan, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Jack Walsh, Reuben Morgan Williams; Rhys Henry, Scott Baldwin (capt), Tom Botha, Rhys Davies, Huw Sutton, Ethan Roots, Harri Deaves, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Garyn Phillips, Ben Warren, Jack Regan, Tristan Davies, Matthew Aubrey, Luke Scully, Cai Evans.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Alex Wootton, Tom Farrell, David Hawkshaw, John Porch; Jack Carty (capt), Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier, Oisín Dowling, Gavin Thornbury, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Conor Oliver, Jarrad Butler.

Replacements: Grant Stewart, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, Paul Boyle, Kieran Marmion, Tom Daly, Adam Byrne

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU, 28th league game)

Assistant referees: : Adam Jones & Mark Butcher (WRU)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)