Christ Tshiunza has two Wales caps

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

From humble beginnings to facing the All Blacks.

It is a journey Wales forward Christ Tshiunza could complete if he is selected to face New Zealand next Saturday in Cardiff.

The 20-year-old admits he is already "thinking what it would be like to play in that game".

Tshiunza has been in fine form for Exeter this season and is in line to win his third cap.

He has come a long way since arriving in the country as a boy with his family, who came from Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At the time Tshiunza - who had four older sisters - could not speak English.

"I moved over here when I was seven with my family," said Tshiunza.

"We were in London for a bit, not long just a few months, and then we moved to Cardiff.

"Moving around was quite difficult but it was difficult for everybody in my family, so it was almost like we stuck together and that's what kept us together.

"The first house we moved into, resources were quite low, so we lived in a one-bedroom flat in Splott and that was crazy.

"We just put mattresses on the floor. My sister slept in the bed with my mum and I slept in a bed on the floor with my sister. The kitchen was in a room opposite.

"We were there for maybe just under a year and that was pretty much our life.

"It made us close as a family. I am still close with my sisters. It is definitely more of a humbling experience.

"I don't know exactly what humbling beginnings are but I would define the early part of my life as something like that. It definitely keeps me grounded because you know where you come from."

Christ Tshiunza: The making of Exeter and Wales forward

Tshiunza's family moved around Cardiff. He would eventually find himself in Whitchurch High School, which has produced famous sports stars like Sam Warburton, Gareth Bale and Geraint Thomas.

Yet Tshiunza only started playing rugby properly when he was 15 - and only took up the sport so he could play with his friends amid encouragement from teachers Gwyn Morris and Steve Williams.

"I never really took an interest in rugby as a young child, I always played football," said Tshiunza.

"I played rugby just to be with my friends. The teachers played a big part because they were the main people who influenced me to play rugby.

"I had never played rugby, so if it wasn't for them I would not be playing.

"They were persistent. When they see somebody who has potential they push it. I think it actually affects them to see somebody who might be good at something not go the whole way.

"There is a teacher there called Mr Morris who is so passionate about Wales and the sport.

"Mr Williams took me under his wing when I was younger, so they played a big part."

The teachers' efforts were worthwhile. Four years after picking up a rugby ball, Tshiunza made his Wales senior debut as a teenager, against Fiji in Cardiff in November 2021.

Friends and family were present to see Tshiunza's international bow.

Christ Tshiunza joined Exeter on a four-year deal in 2019 having been on Cardiff's books

"It was nice to see them all there because I would have not got this far without them egging me on to go and play with them," he added.

"All my friends started playing rugby before me, it's like I am carrying on their dream as well as mine.

"I gave Mr Williams my first Welsh senior jersey as I had done with my Wales Under-18s and Wales Under-20s shirts.

"He has played a role in every part of my rugby career so far and kept me involved.

"My international debut was a special day for him and me and it almost felt right to give him my shirt as a thank you."

Tshiunza's Wales debut also put to bed any thoughts of him turning out for the neighbours. He was eligible to play for England, but the man himself says that was never an option.

"It was the people in Wales that resonated with me because I came here not being able to speak the language, so I made friends through playing football etc," he said.

"Everybody was so nice. I was in school getting maths homework from Monday to Sunday. Communication was a big problem but everybody helped and that just sits with you.

"It is the same here [at Exeter] and my school. I almost want to try and give back to the people who have been nice to me."

Tshiunza might have pledged his allegiance to Wales, but he is playing and studying in England with no sign of switching to regional rugby, as he combines university and rugby life in the south west of England.

Christ Tshiunza has been one of the standout players in the Premiership this season

"I am enjoying it here," added Tshiunza.

"The boys here are great and make life easier for a young player.

"Life has moved quickly, especially with trying to balance university. This year it is harder to balance that and life outside rugby.

"You have no free time to chill out and I feel it's getting more intense every year, but I think I cope all right."

Standing 6ft 6in and weighing almost 18 stone, Tshiunza has been described as a man mountain by Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

He has excelled this season at flanker and can also play in the second row.

That versatility means Tshiuna is a strong contender to be selected for next year's World Cup.

It was an ambition he publicly declared just before the last global tournament in Japan in 2019.

"Back then I had not even played a senior game but it was not just a passing comment, I meant it," he said.

"I always hoped. Now it is becoming more of a reality, so why not? I actually have a shot here, I think it's a realistic goal now."