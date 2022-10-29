Alan Paver's side have won four of their seven games this season

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says he will take lots of positives from his side's 32-0 win over London Scottish.

Marlen Walker, Harvey Beaton and Joe Elderkin's tries put Pirates 22-0 ahead at half time before Jack Andrew and James Fender crossed after the break.

The win was the Pirates' first bonus-point win of the season to move up to seventh place in the Championship.

"There were many aspects of the game that were a marked improvement from weeks previous," Paver said.

"But by no stretch was it a polished 80-minute performance, but lots of positives and one of them is the big win.

"Today will give us the confidence that not only can we be pragmatic at the beginning of a game, but we can also pick up that bonus point."

It was also the first time this season that Pirates had not conceded a try in a game as they faced a team who are bottom of the Championship and let in an average of 47 points per match.

"There were a couple of occasions where I felt we were under pressure, especially 10 metres out, but the guys dug in deep and managed to keep them out," Paver added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"Our discipline was a lot better, yes the opposition didn't stress us in too many areas, but it was again a big step forward."