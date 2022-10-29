Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 27-30 October 2022
Indigo Welsh Premiership
Merthyr 37-7 Carmarthen Quins
Cardiff 29 - 26 Llandovery
Ebbw Vale 22 - 9 Swansea
Pontypridd 29 - 31 Llanelli
RGC 27 - 13 Bridgend
WRU Championship
Bargoed 34 - 7 Cross Keys
Beddau 29 - 37 Cardiff Met
Bedwas 34 - 3 Ystalyfera
Glamorgan Wanderers 0 - 54 Pontypool
Narberth 31 - 3 Maesteg Quins
Tata Steel 8 - 69 Neath
Ystrad Rhondda 43 - 13 Trebanos
Division 1 East Central
Dinas Powis 5 - 20 Cambrian Welfare
Mountain Ash 60 - 0 Ynysybwl
WRU Division 1 Cup
Group A
Bedlinog P - P Senghenydd
Mountain Ash 20 - 0 Ynysybwl
Group B
Pontypool United P - P Penallta
Rumney 31 - 36 Treorchy
Group C
Brecon 71 - 12 Nelson
Cambrian Welfare 20 - 0 Dinas Powys
Group D
Monmouth 0 - 20 Newbridge
Group E
Rhiwbina 14 - 41 St Peters
Risca 15 - 38 Blaenavon
Group F
Dowlais 10 - 20 Brynmawr
Porth Harlequins 14 - 20 St Josephs
Group G
Dunvant 33 - 24 Nantyffyllon
Group H
Kenfig Hill 26 - 21 Bridgend Athletic
Group I
Gowerton 20 - 0 Yr Hendy
Skewen 19 - 12 Waunarlwydd
Group J
Crymych P - P Felinfoel
Glynneath 16 - 23 Bonymaen
Group K
Birchgrove 20 - 0 Brynamman
Gorseinon 38 - 3 Pembroke
Group L
Ammanford 17 - 19 Tondu
Whitland 0 - 20 Newcastle Emlyn
Group M
Bala 25 - 26 Caernarfon
Nant Conwy 20 - 0 Dinbych
Group N
Dolgellau 7 - 22 Llangefni
Pwllheli 34 - 12 Bethesda
Group O
COBRA 10 - 28 Llandudno