Flanker Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick in England's quarter-final win against Australia

Rugby World Cup semi-final: Canada v England Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 03:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Canada "could match" England's forwards dominance in next Saturday's World Cup semi-final, says former Red Roses captain Katy Daley-Mclean.

England's pack helped the side grind out a 41-5 win over Australia in wet quarter-final conditions on Sunday.

The driving line-out has been England's favoured source of tries, but Daley-Mclean says Canada's forwards will offer a sterner challenge.

"Canada also have a very good pack," she said on Rugby Union Weekly.

"I think they could match England in that area. The one area I'd like to see improve is England's pick-and-go game. In those conditions [on Sunday], it was rough but Australia did a good job of stopping it."

With the wet conditions ruling out running rugby, all seven of England's tries against Australia came from the forwards.

The Red Roses have now won a record 29 Tests in a row, thanks in part to having one of the best packs in world rugby.

Daley-Mclean worries that the up-front dominance has left the backs untested and that this could prove costly in a possible final against France or hosts New Zealand.

"I would have liked England to use their backs just to get that timing," she added.

"If they come and play France or New Zealand, those pressure passes will be on and if England haven't practised it, it makes it a bit rusty for me."