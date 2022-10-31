Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heward scored six tries for Worcester, including five last season, during his three years with the club

Bristol Bears have signed former Worcester Warriors back-rower Noah Heward on a two-year contract.

Heward joined the Warriors academy in 2019 and made his senior debut that same year in the European Challenge Cup.

The 22-year-old, who can play across the back three as a winger or full-back, went on to appear 23 times for the club and scored six tries.

He has also represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.

Heward is the second ex-Worcester player to move to Bristol following the demise of the club, with forward Joe Batley also signing earlier in October.

"Noah is a talented player who is equally at home at full-back or on the wing," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He is a fiercely ambitious young man with a great attitude and willingness to improve, and we're pleased to be able to offer him this opportunity."