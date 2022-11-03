Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

All three Barrett brothers will start for New Zealand in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series match against Wales.

Beauden Barrett starts at full-back, Jordie Barrett continues at inside centre and Scott Barrett returns from injury in the second row.

Fellow lock Sam Whitelock captains the team in the absence of injured flanker Sam Cane.

Will Jordan misses out with a "vestibular" issue so Sevu Reece and Caleb Clarke are the starting wings.

The most common symptoms of vestibular ailments are dizziness, problems with balance and ringing in your ears.

New Zealand are also without second row Brodie Retallick after he was sent off in last Saturday's 38-31 win over Japan.

The All Blacks had already lost captain Cane and hooker Dane Coles for the UK tour after picking up injuries in Tokyo.

Having experimented in some positions against Japan, head coach Ian Foster has selected what appears to be his strongest available team to face Wales.

Aaron Smith returns at scrum-half and will surpass Dan Carter as the most capped back in All Blacks history when he plays in his 113th Test.

With two of the Barretts at 15 and 12, Richie Mo'unga keeps the 10 jersey.

Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor and Tyrel Lomax are reunited in the front row, while the back row is comprised of Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i and Shannon Frizell.

"Playing Wales on the road always represents an exciting challenge," Foster said.

"We have a number of players returning to the side and we know we will need to play with a high intensity against this physical Welsh team.

"Last year the roof at Principality Stadium was open due to Covid regulations but this time it will be closed. That will ensure an amazing atmosphere for fans and players."

New Zealand: B Barrett; Reece, R Ioane, J Barrett, Clarke; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax, Whitelock (capt), S Barrett, Frizell, Papali'i, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'ungafasi, Newell, Vaa'i, A Ioane, Weber, Havili, Lienert-Brown.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)