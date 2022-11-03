Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rio Dyer has scored nine tries in 35 appearances for Dragons

Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Rio Dyer will make his Wales debut in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in Cardiff.

The 22-year-old Dragons player starts as Leigh Halfpenny returns at full-back after more than a year out injured.

Halfpenny is one of three British and Irish Lions who are back in the Wales team after long-term injury absences.

The others are hooker Ken Owens and new captain Justin Tipuric, who starts in the back row alongside Tommy Reffell and Taulupe Faletau.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe gets the nod at 10 in the absence of injured skipper Dan Biggar, while Tomos Williams is preferred to Kieran Hardy at scrum-half.

Dyer gets his chance on the wing following a wrist injury to Cardiff's Josh Adams.

As Will Rowlands and Adam Beard continue their partnership in the second row, the world's most capped player Alun Wyn Jones is among the replacements.

Exeter's Christ Tshiunza will provide back-row cover on the bench, while Hardy, Rhys Priestland and Owen Watkin do so for the backs.

"It's great having Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny back," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"They bring a lot of experience and they are big-game players. Playing New Zealand doesn't get much bigger so we're really looking forward to having them back in the side.

"New Zealand is going to play with speed, we know that. The roof is closed so we're looking forward to a fast, open game and I think Justin brings that extra bit of speed to the number six jersey. So the combination [of Tipuric, Reffell and Faletau] we think will work well.

"Rio has fitted in really well and really quickly. He's thriving in this environment. He's a young man that's bringing some form with him into camp. He scored some great tries and he's full of confidence.

"That means a lot to a young guy playing his first Test match in front of a big crowd. There's no better way to start your career so we wish him well."

Wales: Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; Thomas, Owens, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Tipuric, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Tshiunza, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)