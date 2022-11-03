Close menu

Rio Dyer: Dragons wing to make Wales debut against New Zealand

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rio Dyer
Rio Dyer has scored nine tries in 35 appearances for Dragons
Autumn international: Wales v New Zealand
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wing Rio Dyer will make his Wales debut in Saturday's Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in Cardiff.

The 22-year-old Dragons player starts as Leigh Halfpenny returns at full-back after more than a year out injured.

Halfpenny is one of three British and Irish Lions who are back in the Wales team after long-term injury absences.

The others are hooker Ken Owens and new captain Justin Tipuric, who starts in the back row alongside Tommy Reffell and Taulupe Faletau.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe gets the nod at 10 in the absence of injured skipper Dan Biggar, while Tomos Williams is preferred to Kieran Hardy at scrum-half.

Dyer gets his chance on the wing following a wrist injury to Cardiff's Josh Adams.

As Will Rowlands and Adam Beard continue their partnership in the second row, the world's most capped player Alun Wyn Jones is among the replacements.

Exeter's Christ Tshiunza will provide back-row cover on the bench, while Hardy, Rhys Priestland and Owen Watkin do so for the backs.

"It's great having Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny back," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"They bring a lot of experience and they are big-game players. Playing New Zealand doesn't get much bigger so we're really looking forward to having them back in the side.

"New Zealand is going to play with speed, we know that. The roof is closed so we're looking forward to a fast, open game and I think Justin brings that extra bit of speed to the number six jersey. So the combination [of Tipuric, Reffell and Faletau] we think will work well.

"Rio has fitted in really well and really quickly. He's thriving in this environment. He's a young man that's bringing some form with him into camp. He scored some great tries and he's full of confidence.

"That means a lot to a young guy playing his first Test match in front of a big crowd. There's no better way to start your career so we wish him well."

Wales: Halfpenny; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; Thomas, Owens, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Tipuric, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, Smith, Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Tshiunza, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (RFU) & Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 13:14

    Wayne Barnes will ruin the game most probably.

  • Comment posted by camposol, today at 13:12

    As good as possible given the injury list. Can't see a win for Wales but I didsee one in South Africa in the summer! After watching for 50 years, I still dream of a win!

  • Comment posted by distancingfordummies, today at 13:10

    Good luck to Rio and well done. We have a strong pack and our front row does not tend to get mullered when Francis plays.
    Tshiunza coming on could be a real impact if we are still in the game at that stage.
    The players are good enough but sadly, there seems no real direction from Pivac who is now playing on a game by game "dont sack me" basis.
    We might look aimless out there, thats my fear.

  • Comment posted by dafydd, today at 13:07

    Two very quick wings, should be good to watch (if they get the ball). Heart says Wales head says the AB....... Either way, bring it on. Hope the officials don't over ref it....

  • Comment posted by sue, today at 13:06

    Tomkin's come on , would not put him on bench, Watkin much more reliable.

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 13:04

    I do hope, but I can't see us winning as we would need to somehow keep that backline quiet.

    What I do wish for is that we play some rugby, have a real go and score some tries.

    Good luck to Rio, what a 1st cap :)

  • Comment posted by gilliedj, today at 13:04

    From an Englishman living in North Wales, looking forward to a great game of rugby and hopefully a Welsh win.

  • Comment posted by ARTHUR, today at 13:03

    I like the team, it’s about as good as we’ve got, showed the hand early though, the AB’s might elect to do what England do and that’s shove their forwards up the field for field position then kick the resulting penalties. Predictably.

  • Comment posted by Happy days, today at 13:00

    Tomkins is like a revolving door. His defence simply isn't International standard.

    • Reply posted by Bosnia Herzegovina, today at 13:02

      Bosnia Herzegovina replied:
      That’s probably why England didn’t pick him.

  • Comment posted by MajorDennisBloodnok, today at 12:58

    Good luck to Wales, hope you win

    from an Englishman

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 12:57

    Tips, Reffell Faletau look to be the best back row we have put out in a very long time.
    We should be in for one hell of game here.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 13:01

      TheMassDebator replied:
      Not at all. New Zealand will thoroughly thump Wales

  • Comment posted by Stuart Miles, today at 12:57

    That is some back row 😀😀

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:02

      flibb replied:
      The starting 3 could be great, although there's a lack of dominant tackler in there, both Tipuric and Faletau will tackle all day long. The issue is the bench, going for a raw option who brings physicality but doesn't really look like a comfortable Prem rugby player yet, let alone for test match rugby. Would rather see a Moriarty or even Lydiate on the bench, but we'll wait and see how he goes.

  • Comment posted by carl, today at 12:55

    Ken Owens? Pivac loves him obviously, no other coach would have selected him 😒 Hasn't played much rugby - been injured and looked weak for the few games he played for scarlets against poor opposition.

    On paper we don't have a chance, NZ prob lowest point for a long time though so you never know.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:57

      flibb replied:
      Not true. He's looked very good for the Scarlets in the loose and at the lineout. Would rather see Elias start and Ken come off the bench because there's more impact that way but you can see the logic in starting with Ken as he's by far the best lineout thrower available to Wales.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 12:54

    Who do you think you are kidding Mr Pivac

    With Dyer taking the role of Pike

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 13:01

      blues1959 replied:
      Never seen him play then

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 12:54

    Their backline is ELECTRIC! However, their forwards look vulnerable.

    Can we open the roof before the game, and pretend it gets stuck?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:59

      flibb replied:
      Can't see how the roof being open is a benefit to Wales tbh. The ABs have better handling skills, add a wet ball in the mix and who is more likely to fumble it? Wales won't be scoring from too many 20+ phase pushover tries or driving mauls from the 22, they need to run with ball in hand as well.

  • Comment posted by Kanye West Fan, today at 12:53

    Strong looking Wales team for this Celtic clash. I just hope the officials don’t spoil the game like they did with one of the matches last weekend. I will be keeping a close eye on the ref and the first assistant ref.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:56

      flibb replied:
      Wayne does have previous with the ABs as well but is at least consistent which is more than most refs these days.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 12:52

    It’s going to be a cricket score!

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 13:03

      blues1959 replied:
      Cant see us Wales winning by that many

  • Comment posted by Stevohhh, today at 12:51

    It matters not. We are destined for yet another hammering from our Kiwi friends. I hope I'm wrong, but I'd put my house on it if the wife would let me.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:15

      flibb replied:
      Have you seen NZ recently? Even last year they looked very average, it's just that Wales were atrocious and managed to concede 50+ against a team that struggled for the rest of the Autumn Internationals (losing to France and Ireland). They're at near enough their weakest point since rugby went professional and the coach is a few bad losses away from getting the hook. A hammering? We'll see.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:48

    Closed roof will suit NZ, with backline they have they'll want as fast a game as possible.

    • Reply posted by Kanye West Fan, today at 12:55

      Kanye West Fan replied:
      I’m not sure about that Bot, NZ will be wary of the Celtic flare that Wales are famous for and may try to slow the game and keep it tight.

