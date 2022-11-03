Close menu

Scotland v Fiji: Blair Kinghorn drops out as hosts make six changes

From the section Scottish Rugby

Blair Kinghorn drops to the Scotland bench for Fiji's Murrayfield visit after his costly penalty miss against Australia
Autumn international: Scotland v Fiji
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Stuart Hogg returns and Adam Hastings is preferred to Blair Kinghorn as Scotland make six changes for Saturday's autumn Test against Fiji.

Hastings starts at number 10 after Kinghorn's last-gasp penalty miss consigned Scotland to a series-opening defeat by Australia last weekend.

Full-back Hogg replaces Ollie Smith for his first appearance since being replaced as captain by Jamie Ritchie.

Chris Harris, Cam Redpath, George Turner and Richie Gray also come in.

Head coach Gregor Townsend says Hastings and Kinghorn are both in contention to be Scotland's first-choice fly-half this month, with the Gloucester playmaker not picked for the original Six Nations squad earlier this year, before missing the summer tour with injury.

Finn Russell was left out of the autumn squad altogether.

"Blair's played for us in that position the last five games so it's a chance for Adam to show how well he can fit in at Test level again," Townsend said.

"We are massive believers in Blair and how he is developing in that position. Adam played for us a couple of seasons ago and has got back to that form, and even gone beyond that form.

"His game management has been excellent this year."

Outside Hastings, his Gloucester team-mate Harris and Bath's Redpath, who last played together in 2021 as part of Scotland's first win at Twickenham since 1983, team up at centre at the expense of Sione Tuipulotu and Mark Bennett

Lock Gray makes his first Scotland start since 2017 and Turner is also drafted in at hooker where injured pair Dave Cherry and Sam Skinner drop out.

Glasgow Warriors tight-head prop Murphy Walker could make his debut off the bench, while Ewan Ashman, Jonny Gray, Ben White and Rory Sutherland are also among the replacements alongside Jack Dempsey, who made his bow last weekend.

Fraser Brown has been called into the squad following Cherry's withdrawal, but does not make the matchday 23.

'We've got to deliver winning performances'

Scotland's results have been inconsistent in 2022, with the Australia loss coming on the back of a disappointing finish to the Six Nations and a series defeat in Argentina.

Former Scotland captain John Barclay said this week there is "mounting pressure" on Townsend and the team to deliver victories.

"You can't control other people's opinions," Townsend said.

"We're focused and I'm focused on doing our jobs, which is to prepare the team the best we can.

"There were a lot of positives at the weekend, given we had two-thirds of our players available to us.

"Now over the next three weekends, with everyone available we've got to deliver winning performances, that's why we're here."

Scotland: Stuart Hogg; Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Cameron Redpath, Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Pierre Schoeman, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Richie Gray, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie (capt), Hamish Watson, Matt Fagerson.

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, Murphy Walker, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Sione Tuipulotu.

  • Comment posted by atlowe, today at 16:20

    Either play Ashman or send him back to Sale. He is miles better than anything else you have.

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 16:19

    That's about the most exciting backline Scotland can pick.
    Hastings has the chance to make the number 10 jersey his own.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:18

    Scotland "should" win reasonably comfortably,Fiji big and athletic but XV game not their forte. Scotland need to build a score, kick points on offer unlike last week and look to be more expansive last 15-20 mins. If they try and run everything from minute one and game goes very loose that will favour Fiji. Keep it tight, get lead then cut free.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 16:14

    "We are massive believers in Blair and how he is developing in that position."

    No Toonie, YOU are a massive believer in Blair in that position. The rest of us see it as a sacrafice of two shirts, the one that a proper flyhalf should be wearing and the one that Blair Kinghorn should be wearing, either at fullback, wing or on the bench where he is an excellent option. You are wrecking his career.

  • Comment posted by AdamsTV, today at 16:14

    If Hasto doesn't attempt another drop goal, then I don't want to know lol

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 16:12

    Backs look good - maybe the Scotland [world-class] wingers will see some ball this match....

  • Comment posted by Kanye West Fan, today at 16:04

    Hopefully Gray senior can sort the line out problems - he is a huge man, cut from the same cloth as Angus MacAskill.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:14

      SD replied:
      More like Ian MacAskill

  • Comment posted by Nick87, today at 16:02

    Come on Fiji!

    • Reply posted by Dean, today at 16:04

      Dean replied:
      English, by any chance.....?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:01

    Better looking back line than last week. In fairness Kinghorn played well but Hastings better 10 and Redpath and Harris really good for clubs this season.
    Not convinced on Price at 9 though.

    • Reply posted by Kanye West Fan, today at 16:16

      Kanye West Fan replied:
      Jon, you are clueless, just you worry about getting your Fiji shirt washed and ironed for Saturday - I already have my Argentina shirt ready to go for Sunday.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 16:01

    That is a very, very sound Scotland team. Very fast back three, quality centres, creative half backs, big, scrummaging front five, fast & aggressive back-row. As a Welshman, I wouldn't like to face that team in the 6N. Scotland have enough proven, quality players to be a force in the 6N every year, BUT they need a new coach. Gatland would maximise this teams performances, as he did for Wales.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 16:07

      Tony replied:
      Agree 100% with you there.

  • Comment posted by Ian Pratley, today at 15:58

    Its a good team
    Scots to win by 15points
    This is a free game its the games against NZ and ARG that count

  • Comment posted by Oooft, today at 15:57

    Much more balanced team than last week. Great to see Redpath and Richie Gray getting picked. In the absence of the obvious, Hastings is a good choice. I have the sad feeling that this week's team would have beaten Australia last week, but restrictions and judgement....

  • Comment posted by SRUCHAMP, today at 15:56

    In order to win this we need to keep our penalty count down. Fiji are a good team and can cause an upset.

    • Reply posted by Dean, today at 16:03

      Dean replied:
      Fiji are an excellent sevens team. However, in the 15's game, they are NOT a good team, ranked 12th in world rankings.....

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 15:54

    The clown Townsend in self preservation mode.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 15:58

      OTS replied:
      What a pathetic juvenile one-liner.

      There's only one childish clow, have a look in the mirror

  • Comment posted by Iaieth, today at 15:53

    Team selected to play running rugby. Hastings has a bit more experience at playing running rugby than Kinghorn so makes sense for this game. Though part of me believes that if G T wanting to play Kinghorn at no.10,he should have stuck by him. Forwards...well we'll see. Have become a liability.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 16:01

      OTS replied:
      We need 3 FHs for the WC. So he's providing opportunities for Blair & Adam. I'm sure Kinghorn will come on around the 60-65 minutes.

      Do you understand now?

  • Comment posted by A BALANCED VIEW, today at 15:52

    Happy with this team....Scotland to keep it tight and win a cracker by 10+....no doubt some big hits and some creative rugby from the Fijians...

  • Comment posted by Bee Jay, today at 15:49

    Typical BBC reporting, i.e. implying Kinghorn is dropped to the bench because he missed a penalty last weekend.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 15:54

      Tony replied:
      I do think it's unfair to blame Kinghorn. when there's 14 other team members on the pitch. In saying that, he should have put that over anyway.

  • Comment posted by Douglas, today at 15:45

    Russell 'IN'
    Townsend 'OUT'

    • Reply posted by deeariain, today at 15:58

      deeariain replied:
      Yes please

  • Comment posted by Iain with two eyes, today at 15:44

    A proper 10 playing 10. Well I never.

    • Reply posted by Trevor, today at 15:49

      Trevor replied:
      As a Gloucester fan, I'm gutted; the longer Townsend ignored the talents of Hastings and Harris the better as far as we were concerned!

  • Comment posted by Alan Rhead, today at 15:42

    It is a pity Ollie Smith has had to make way for Hogg. Hogg has not set the game on fire for sometime now and his defence has always been suspect.
    I was a fan of Ali Price but he box kicks far too much and rarely now makes a break. Hastings has been playing well for Gloucester and with his club understanding with Harris it should gel well.
    Richie Gray's performance against Benneton was first class

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 15:48

      Bodie replied:
      "his defence has always been suspect."

      His defence, is, and has always been, solid. Fullbacks the world over are always made to look bad on a highlights reel when they are the last man defending in a three on one situation.

      Warren Gatland, a man not known for his love of Scottish Rugby, has picked Hogg for THREE Lions tours. Hard nosed pros like Gatland do not accommodate passengers.

