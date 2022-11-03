Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gareth Delve played for Gloucester between 2007 and 2010.

Ex-Wales back rower Gareth Delve has re-joined former club Gloucester as academy manager.

Delve, who won 11 caps for Wales, made 56 appearances for the West Country side and led them in 2008.

The 39-year-old played senior rugby for Bath, Melbourne Rebels, NEC Green Rockets in Japan, and Ospreys before he was forced to retire through injury.

Delve. a BBC Wales pundit, was previously team manager at Bristol Bears.