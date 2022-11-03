Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Nick Timoney and Rob Herring are remaining at Ulster for another two years

Ireland duo Nick Timoney and Rob Herring have signed contract extensions which will keep them at Ulster until at least the summer of 2025.

Versatile back-row Timoney topped the United Rugby Championship tackle chart last season.

"We've got an incredibly exciting group - I'm looking forward to seeing what we can achieve," the 27-year-old said.

Cape Town-born hooker Herring has won more than 200 caps for Ulster since joining the province in 2012.

"I'm delighted to sign on again with Ulster, a province I'm really proud to represent," he said.

"From players to support staff, the club is full of great people whose standards and ambition to win are very high. That's something I'm excited to continue to be a part of over the next couple seasons."

Timoney and Herring are in the Ireland squad for the November internationals in Dublin.

"Both Nick and Rob exemplify the pace and physicality that we want to see from our forwards," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

"They are first-class operators on the pitch and demonstrate that week in week out for the club, as well as in an international setting."