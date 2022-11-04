Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Stuart McCloskey has replaced the injured Robbie Henshaw in the Ireland team for Saturday's Test against world champions South Africa in Dublin.

Leinster's Henshaw was named to start at inside centre but was ruled out after missing training on Friday.

It will be Ulster centre McCloskey's first Ireland cap since July 2021.

As a result, Jimmy O'Brien has been promoted to the bench from the Ireland 'A' side that faces an All Blacks XV in Dublin on Friday.

"We're obviously all disappointed to miss Robbie, he's a world class player," said Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell.

"Stuart has had some tough days when he;'s been at training and a coach has had to have the conversation with him before the team is announced.

"He's always stuck with it and seems to be getting better and better as a player, and has never been disheartened, so it's brilliant for us."

More to follow.

Ireland: Keenan; Baloucoune, Ringrose, McCloskey, Hansen; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, Beirne, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, Bealham, Treadwell, Conan, Gibson-Park, Carbery, O'Brien.