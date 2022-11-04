Close menu

England v Argentina: Alex Coles handed debut against Pumas

Alex Coles
Coles, who can also play flanker, has scored three tries in seven appearances for Northampton this season
Autumn Nations Series: England v Argentina
Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and updates on BBC Radio 5 Live

Alex Coles will make his England debut in the second row against Argentina on Sunday as Maro Itoje moves to flanker to cover the injured Courtney Lawes.

Coles, 23, has represented England throughout age-grade levels and was named Northampton's breakthrough player of last season.

Owen Farrell captains the team and is paired with Manu Tuilagi in midfield.

Ben Youngs starts ahead of Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half while Billy Vunipola continues at number eight.

Vunipola, who started all three of England's Tests against Australia in the summer after more than a year out of the set-up, is joined in the matchday squad by brother Mako, who is among the replacements.

Jonny May was in contention to play despite dislocating his elbow on 21 October, but misses out on the wing with Joe Cokanasiga and Jack Nowell preferred.

Back row Jack Willis, without a club since Wasps were placed in administration, is on the bench.

Lawes is still making his way back from a concussion sustained on club duty in September.

It is the first time that coach Eddie Jones has picked a 10-12-13 combination of Marcus Smith, Farrell and Tuilagi, which he hopes will gel before next year's World Cup in France.

England take on Japan, New Zealand and South Africa on successive weekends after their meeting with the Pumas.

England team to face Argentina: Steward; Nowell, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), Cokanasiga; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Coles, Hill, Itoje, Curry, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Singleton, M Vunipola, Heyes, Ribbans, Simmonds, Willis, Van Poortvliet, Slade

"It's been a really good week of preparation and I've been very pleased with the squad's attitude," said Jones.

"They've shown real work ethic and a determination to improve and our leaders, Owen [Farrell], Ellis [Genge] and Jack [Nowell] have really lifted the team.

"We're looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side."

Saint Coles steps up to the plate

Alex Coles
Coles has played alongside several of his senior Test team-mates, such as fly-half Marcus Smith, at age-grade level

Coles, whose mother and father are both vicars, can also play in the back row and has been tipped by Jones to put pressure on similarly versatile club team-mate Lawes.

"Playing for England has always been a massive goal for me, although it wasn't really in my immediate mindset at the start of the season," he told the Mail on Sunday last month. external-link

"I won't get too far ahead of myself. You see a lot of players come and go in rugby and that makes you realise how quickly things can change."

Coles played in the England side that finished fifth at the 2019 Under-20 World Championship and has scored three tries in seven Premiership appearances for Northampton this season.

Comments

Join the conversation

125 comments

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 11:41

    Why does Eddie always do this?

    Maro is one of the best players in the world but is so much better at 4 than 6.

    We’ve got good flankers - no need!

    • Reply posted by Munster, today at 11:49

      Munster replied:
      It's odd. This seems obvious to everyone but Eddie.

  • Comment posted by Dioufy112, today at 11:51

    I might be living in the past but I long for an Itoje and Lawes second row and the Curry, Underhill, Vunipola back row.

    • Reply posted by Sportsfan200, today at 11:55

      Sportsfan200 replied:
      Maybe not Underhill, but other than that I would agree.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:42

    Picking Youngs over Quirke or JVP this Autumn is just crazy. Give the lads some game it.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 11:29

    So we’re under a year out of the World Cup and we’ve got Itoje at 6 despite having world class flankers? Youngs? Come on Eddie…JVP should be the starter. I am really uninspired by their selection.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 11:47

      Nick replied:
      Who are the world class flankers that we have who are fit, haven't been selected and are International quality lineout jumpers? Willis certainly isn't proven world class, nor is he a great lineout jumper.

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 11:44

    3 injury prone players in the backs and no cover for 2 of them. Stacked forwards bench but still forwards out of position.

    Same old confusion

    • Reply posted by isitme, today at 11:49

      isitme replied:
      Well when manu gets injured jvp will go centre and when Nowell gets injured slade will go to wing? Joking aside.. Eddie's in charge but does seem a bit of a lucky dip selection.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:35

    All the very best to Coles and (if he gets on) Ribbans in their debuts. Overall, a promising team - it's just a shame Eddie has an obsession with Ben Youngs. JVP should be starting IMO and there are plenty of younger 9's (Mitchell for example) who have been far more impressive for their clubs and deserve a shot. If Eddie is determined to have an experienced 9 then Care seems a more lively option

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:41

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Care had his chance on the last tour and had a shocker. At this point on his career he needed to grab the chance.

      Youngs may have a lot of caps, but he shows no leadership at all, so I am not sure the benefit of an experienced 9. JVP was superb on tour and deserves the starting shirt. Quirke and Mitchell are the future at 9, and one of them should be on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Nona Macres, today at 11:35

    I thought the whole point of autumn internationals was to give inexperienced players more game time. Selecting Youngs who, regardless of whether he is 1st choice has 10+ years of test rugby experience, over van Poortvliet and quirke during the AI doesn’t help the latter two come the World Cup if Youngs gets injured. Unless the plan is to use one or both against SA and NZ.

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 11:49

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      It definitely isn't. You must be thinking of the Rugby Cup

  • Comment posted by Two Blues, today at 11:35

    This is madness. Itoje wasted and he picks 2 steps Youngs AGAIN. It's not as if there aren't other flankers or scrum-halves.

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 11:43

    Prefer Slade and Manu in midfield. He’s got to make a choice between Smith and Farrell at 10. I’d go for Smith, but now he’s made Farrell captain again he’s boxed himself into a corner…

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 11:44

    Great to have Manu back 😃

    • Reply posted by AdrianPattisson, today at 11:47

      AdrianPattisson replied:
      For 10 minutes

  • Comment posted by fubber, today at 11:43

    Just here for the usual nonsense. ‘why Youngs’, ‘play players in their usual positions’, ‘Farrell isn’t a 12’, ‘Eddie has lost the plot’…etc.

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 11:51

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      Lol absolutely spot on. Let the armchair commentary begin...

  • Comment posted by BUSHY, today at 11:41

    This is wonderful for fans of other countries, Eddie you are our hero !

    To continue with guys well past their best such as Youngs, Farrell, Tuilagi, Vunipolas etc is ludicrous when there are so many top quality players in England.

    Itoje at 6 when there are lots of good back rows is crazy too.

    Looks like they will keep being as mediocre as the last few years; excellent news well done again Eddie

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 11:46

      Joe replied:
      Surprising why anyone would have Bath players in there tbh considering they were only allowed to stay up last season due to not being Newcastle

  • Comment posted by we have a wolf, today at 11:29

    slow back 3, Youngs back at 9, Itoje moved to 6.....how about a slow and rubbish first half followed by JVP speeding things up, Itoje back into the 2nd row and adding Willis into the fray as the 2nd half picks up? Why oh why does EJ still pick Youngs??

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 11:36

      Trytastic replied:
      Define slow, both Steward and Joe run 100 in under 11 seconds.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:28

    Maro at 6 just wrong. No wing cover on bench. Youngs starts.
    Apart from that OK....

    • Reply posted by Huggie, today at 11:43

      Huggie replied:
      Slade can cover at a push, but given the injury prone nature of Nowell you'd expect proper cover on bench, even if it was someone like Marchant.

      However, stacked forwards bench, so expect Eddie will look to try all the forwards in their wrong positions. Looking forward to Mako at 2nd Row

  • Comment posted by jp, today at 11:55

    Oh good. So looking forward to Youngs ambling up to the ruck and gazing around while he decides what to do.

  • Comment posted by Frank Fforde, today at 11:47

    This is what England look like in the middle of an injury crisis. So many key players out you could make a very respectable second team out of them. Not sure what everyone's problem with Ben Youngs is. Great player.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:50

      SD replied:
      Too slow and JvP proved he's good enough. I'm looking forward to 2nd half when hopefully right players get on pitch!

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 11:44

    Simmonds the fastest player in the 23?!

  • Comment posted by isitme, today at 11:42

    Well... That's nor very inspiring is it? What the flip is youngs doing near the team? Where's the pace and guile? That said I'm going so hope it's a good game. Count down to world Cup starts here.

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 11:29

    When does Eddie Jones's contract expire?

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 11:57

    Van Poortvliet at 9 and Jack Willis at 6/7.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 12:00

      First name replied:
      That's way too obvious man.

