David will be unavailable for Harlequins' next three fixtures following his red card

Harlequins outside back Nick David has been given a three-match ban following his red card during the team's Premiership match with London Irish.

The 24-year-old was shown a red card for a high tackle on Luca Morisi.

He was charged with making a dangerous tackle and will now miss Quins' friendly against the Barbarians, a Premiership Cup match against Sale and a league game with Gloucester.

David has featured five times for Harlequins this season.