Matt Kvesic has signed for Italian side Zebre following the cancellation of his contract with Worcester Warriors.

The 30-year-old ex-Gloucester, Exeter and England flanker was left without a club when Warriors were placed in administration on 26 September and suspended for the rest of the season.

He has now become the 21st Warriors player to find a new home after joining Zebre for the rest of the season.

He should make his debut with an away game against Ulster on 25 November.

But he has been mindful of keeping the door open to return to Worcester at the end of the season, assuming the reformed club are up and running after administration and a proposed takeover.

He will provide cover for flankers Giovanni Licata and Johan Meyer at the Italian side.

Zebre sports director Franco Tonni said: "Matt brings with him ambition, personality and experience. Everything Zebre need.

"Johan Meyer's long stay in hospital and the desire to give Giovanni Licata the ideal time for a perfect recovery convinced us to reinforce the third line department."

Zebre, who Kvesic has played against for Warriors in the European Challenge Cup, are based in Parma.

They are one of two Italian sides who play alongside teams from Scotland, Wales, Ireland and South Africa in the United Rugby Championship.

Zebre are bottom, having lost all this season's first seven matches.

"I am very happy and enthusiastic about embarking on this new adventure," said Kvesic. "I can't wait to play and to help the team grow and express themselves at their best on the pitch."

Of those who have left Sixways in the seven weeks since Worcester's season was ended, a number are only on short-term deals at their new clubs.

They would therefore be in a position to return next season if the proposed Warriors rescue package involving former chief executive Jim O'Toole is concluded, as administrators Begbies Traynor hope by December.

