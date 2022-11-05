Close menu

Scotland 28-12 Fiji: Scotland struggle to impress despite Murrayfield win

By Andy BurkeBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Adam Hastings try
Adam Hastings' try just before the break steadied a creaking Scotland ship
Autumn international: Scotland v Fiji
Scotland: (14) 28
Tries: Turner, Hastings, Van der Merwe, White Cons: Hastings 2, Kinghorn 2
Fiji: (12) 12
Tries: Tuicuvu, Rotuisolia Con: Botita

Scotland laboured to an autumn international win over determined Fiji on an uncomfortable afternoon for Gregor Townsend's side at Murrayfield.

George Turner and Adam Hastings scored first-half tries for the Scots, but Fiji had two of their own through Setariki Tuicuvu and Ratu Rotuisolia.

The home side struggled to get any fluency into their game, but tries from Duhan van der Merwe and Ben White added gloss to the scoreline.

The Scots play New Zealand next Sunday.

After last weekend's agonising one-point loss to Australia, and with the All Blacks coming to town next weekend, it was vital Scotland put Fiji away here to get the show back on the road.

Vern Cotter was back in the Murrayfield coaches' box, this time in charge of Fiji. Given the nature of his exit as Scotland boss in 2017 to make way for Townsend, you would imagine he would not mind one bit setting the cat among the Scottish pigeons by masterminding a shock victory here.

Talent is rarely an issue for Fiji sides. Structure and discipline tend to be the missing components and that was underlined when lock Rotuisolia saw yellow 90 seconds into his Test debut for a silly block on Ali Price from an offside position.

Scotland soon made their numerical advantage count, Turner biding his time at the back of the rolling line-out maul to touch down for the opening try.

Fiji's response was impressive and immediate. Some effective phase play set the platform for the backs to go wide and when the ball reached Tuicuvu, the wing evaded the clutches of Stuart Hogg to finish superbly in the corner.

The Murrayfield crowd began to grow restless when Fiji crossed again, Rotuisolia atoning for his earlier rush of blood to the head by blasting over from close range to round off another period of pressure.

Hogg was sent to the bin, paying the price for a string of infringements from his team. Scotland's discipline was crumbling - seven penalties conceded in the first half alone - while Fiji were playing all the rugby.

Hastings, given his chance at 10 in place of Blair Kinghorn, provided the one bit of quality in an otherwise poor 40 minutes for the Scots when he danced through some weak Fiji scrum defence to go over under the sticks. Scotland led by two at the break, a lead they scarcely deserved.

Hastings tried a similar dart early in the second half, but instead of a gap all he found was the hulking figure of Rotuisolia, who hit with such shuddering force in the tackle that Hastings' match was over there and then, Kinghorn summoned from the bench.

The Edinburgh fly-half was involved in Scotland's third try, feeding Chris Harris who found Van der Merwe with a long pass and the winger did what he does best, powering over the line with several Fijian defenders hanging off him.

After the agony of his last-gasp penalty miss against Australia, Kinghorn struck the touchline conversion beautifully to give the home side some daylight on the scoreboard at 21-12.

Still any sort of rhythm was absent from Scotland's play, and a Mexican Wave breaking out in the 65th minute said everything about the quality of fare being served up on the pitch.

Substitute White almost conjured a fourth Scottish try, but his clever cross-field kick from the base of a scrum just slipped from Darcy Graham's grasp, while Cam Redpath was denied a first Test try when the TMO spotted an earlier knock-on from Jack Dempsey.

White ensured the fourth try finally arrived, sauntering over untouched with Fiji's defence - with a man in the bin for the third time in the match - posted missing.

It was the win Scotland desperately needed, but this was far from a satisfactory performance. If they are to entertain any notion of a first-ever victory over New Zealand next weekend, they will need to find a level of performance this team has not produced in quite some time.

Line-ups

Scotland: Hogg, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Van Der Merwe, Hastings, Price; Schoeman, Turner, Fagerson, R Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, Fagerson

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Walker, J Gray, Depmsey, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu

Fiji: Murimurivalu, Tuicuvu, Nayacalevu, Ravouvou, Habosi, Botitu, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Sauto, Mayanavanua, Rotuisolia, Tuisue, Botia, Mata

Replacements: Ikanivere, Natave, Tagi, Ratuniyarawa, Kamikamica, Matawalu, Tela, Maqala

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

94 comments

  • Comment posted by archthescot, today at 16:41

    A win but poor performance tbh by Scotland definitely regressing. Play like that v NZ and will be carnage. I am sorry but Russell needs to be in this squad Townsend needs to sort it out.

  • Comment posted by GGP, today at 16:39

    Such a misrepresented report....Scots not at their best but ground out a win in a second half it could have gone either way.....BBC once again playing the negative story.

    • Reply posted by swede child of mine, today at 16:43

      swede child of mine replied:
      Can't see I agree , we ground out a win and we didn't play well so a fair report imo

  • Comment posted by RodG, today at 16:35

    Well, we won. But such hard work with not a moment of real spark. Dull, dull, dull. Lacked flow. Scotland players looking scared in possession as if there’s too much going on in their heads. Reminds me of Scotland under Hadden and Williams. Cotter kept things simple and gave players freedom - this team looks restricted and nervous. Strange, considering the real quality we actually have…

  • Comment posted by BBBBBC, today at 16:34

    underwhelming is an understatement.

  • Comment posted by Puddings, today at 16:31

    Swap the respective coaches, bring back big Vern Cotter, I think Townsend is done! Thought Ritchie Gray was very good as was Darcy! Poor game though.

  • Comment posted by Flabber Neck, today at 16:29

    Scotland underwhelming, who would believe that now. Fiji must have had a big sesh on bevy last night to lose to such an awful side.

  • Comment posted by veedreid, today at 16:21

    Poor poor game in which the only definite outcome was that if the referee “ chuck “ Berry was chocolate he would eat himself to death . Two poor teams and a game spoiled by pathetic , padentic refereeing . Watching Wales v NZ do the referees and assistants use the same law book ?? . Townsend has to go and if all Scottish players show Darcy s bravery you’d be in with half a chance .

  • Comment posted by satchjal, today at 16:21

    It not all doom and gloom. The Scotland replacements played well.

  • Comment posted by Rules1843, today at 16:12

    Got a ticket for NZ match. What to do…. Keep it and go and endure humiliation in person. Or flog it and and crank the heating up and self medicate behind the sofa?

    • Reply posted by Harvey, today at 16:15

      Harvey replied:
      Sell it, stay at home and buy vast quantities of alcohol as you pleasure yourself with I'm a Celebrity or some other intellectually stimulating fodder.

  • Comment posted by inrugby, today at 16:12

    Very poor first but improvement seen in the second half I would drop Price (too slow) and Hogg he did nothing today and as for Johnny the flip Grey shouldn’t even be on the bench I thought Ashman and Richie Grey were our good players today

  • Comment posted by Broony, today at 16:11

    Scotlands biggest issue that's cost them winning the six nations 2020 & 2021 is the countless penalties they give away. It's continued ever since then, Such poor discipline. They seem to have regressed niw too and it's probably time Scotland replaced Townsend

  • Comment posted by SillyLittleDog, today at 16:08

    Yeah, they won, but just by playing thugby. No adventure, flair. Dull. With some fine players it’s such a shame they play so turgidly. But they won, so Townsend will be ecstatic.

  • Comment posted by jay, today at 16:07

    Very poor performance similar to game v Australia. Very little decent attacking play and penalties galore. There is just nothing to be positive about.
    How long do we have to suffer Toonie he is clueless on how to get Scotland playing

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 16:12

      Thescribe replied:
      Probably till the conclusion of next years World Cup. Can't see Scotland getting out of their group.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 16:02

    Fiji looked good in the first half and I really enjoy watching their gung-ho attitude to attacking rugby.

    Loved the coverage too, especially the lack of box ticking by Amazon. Well done. Shame the BBC will never take any notice though...

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 16:08

      sports fan replied:
      What do you mean box ticking

  • Comment posted by Sinik, today at 16:01

    Re: “added gloss to the scoreline”. Two late tries, OK, but 14 points is 14 points whenever they are scored in the 80 mins.

    • Reply posted by banaerialpingpong, today at 16:08

      banaerialpingpong replied:
      They’ll need to take notice or else they’ll lose 6n to Amazon too. 6n chief exec is looking for ways to maximise revenue and a better tv deal will be high on list

  • Comment posted by C H Thorburn, today at 16:01

    Unfortunately I was unable to watch the game as I was away. However from the comments I have just read, it does not appear I have missed very much.
    Obviously Scotland cannot put a 'ninety minute' performance together under the present management.
    In football, the manager would have been sacked by now!! Until this happens, these woeful and disjointed performances will continue. 6N'&WC - JOKE

    • Reply posted by Harvey, today at 16:06

      Harvey replied:
      Pretty harsh expecting your team to play for 10 minutes more than the opposition.

  • Comment posted by WePayTooMuchForSport, today at 15:57

    A good team with good players getting poorly coached and it’s not just Townsend.

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 15:52

    Nothing to write home about in that match. Off to watch Italy v Samoa to see if Italy are as far ahead as the scorelines suggest.

    • Reply posted by Thescribe, today at 15:58

      Thescribe replied:
      They are..

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 15:51

    I thought it was more Fiji lost that rather than Scotland won it.
    At times Scotland played well but too often they just switched off or gave away penalties.

