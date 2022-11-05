France v Australia: Les Blues set new win record with victory
From the section Rugby Union
|Autumn international: France v Australia
|France (19 ) 30
|Tries: Marchand, Penaud Cons: Ramos Pens: Ramos 6
|Australia (13) 29
|Tries: Foketi, Campbell Cons: Foley 2 Pens: Foley 4, Hodge
A late Damian Penaud try saw France beat Australia 30-29 and claim a record 11th consecutive victory.
It was a tight - and tough - encounter at the Stade de France, 10 months out from the World Cup which France will host.
The Wallabies had fought back after trailing 19-13 at the interval but were unable to see out the game.
"We were playing for a record that dated back to the 1930s," said France coach Fabien Galthie.
"Winning 11 consecutive games in a row in modern rugby is no small feat and I'm proud of the players because they went for it," he added.
Australia's veteran fly-half Bernard Foley kicked his side into an early lead with a penalty before Thomas Ramos responded twice to put France 6-3 ahead.
Foley then equalised before centre Lalakai Foketi crossed to complete a stunning converted try which started on Australia's own five metre line.
Two more penalties from Ramos brought France back to within a point and the hosts took the lead when hooker Julian Marchand crossed and Ramos converted.
Foley responded again from a penalty before Ramos restored the six-point lead however Jock Campbell - making his first Test start - went over for Australia.
Foley again converted to give the visitors a 23-22 lead and then traded penalties again with Ramos.
Foley's replacement Reece Hodge then kicked a penalty to make it 29-25 to Dave Rennie's side before Penaud had the final say.