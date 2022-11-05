Close menu

France v Australia: Les Blues set new win record with victory

France winger Damian Penaud scores the winning try against Australia
Penaud's 76th minute score helped France to break a record that had stood since the 1930s
Autumn international: France v Australia
France (19 ) 30
Tries: Marchand, Penaud Cons: Ramos Pens: Ramos 6
Australia (13) 29
Tries: Foketi, Campbell Cons: Foley 2 Pens: Foley 4, Hodge

A late Damian Penaud try saw France beat Australia 30-29 and claim a record 11th consecutive victory.

It was a tight - and tough - encounter at the Stade de France, 10 months out from the World Cup which France will host.

The Wallabies had fought back after trailing 19-13 at the interval but were unable to see out the game.

"We were playing for a record that dated back to the 1930s," said France coach Fabien Galthie.

"Winning 11 consecutive games in a row in modern rugby is no small feat and I'm proud of the players because they went for it," he added.

Australia's veteran fly-half Bernard Foley kicked his side into an early lead with a penalty before Thomas Ramos responded twice to put France 6-3 ahead.

Foley then equalised before centre Lalakai Foketi crossed to complete a stunning converted try which started on Australia's own five metre line.

Two more penalties from Ramos brought France back to within a point and the hosts took the lead when hooker Julian Marchand crossed and Ramos converted.

Foley responded again from a penalty before Ramos restored the six-point lead however Jock Campbell - making his first Test start - went over for Australia.

Foley again converted to give the visitors a 23-22 lead and then traded penalties again with Ramos.

Foley's replacement Reece Hodge then kicked a penalty to make it 29-25 to Dave Rennie's side before Penaud had the final say.

