England beat Canada 26-19 in their semi-final

Rugby World Cup final Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT

"It's the one everybody wanted."

The Rugby World Cup final line-up has been decided and, as former champion Kat Merchant points out, it has followed the script perfectly.

World number one side England will face hosts and holders New Zealand at Eden Park on Saturday, 12 November.

The Red Roses claimed a 30th win in a row against a determined Canada in their semi-final, while New Zealand beat France by just one point.

As the countdown to the decider begins, here is what we learned from those semi-finals.

Both sides will need a plan B (and C)

Both England and New Zealand showed something a bit different in their semi-finals.

England had mauled their way to that stage with a forwards-focused game, while the Black Ferns have thrown the ball about among their backs.

Both teams made use of those strengths in the semi-finals, but a sensational try from England wing Abby Dow showed the Red Roses can run the ball too, while New Zealand made heavier use of their kicking game.

Former England player Merchant praised the use of the Red Roses' wings, saying "if they get matched [up front] they need other options in the final".

Four-time world champion with New Zealand Monalisa Urquhart sees things similarly.

"To win this World Cup you need a gameplan A, B, C and D," she said on Rugby Union Daily.

"The gameplans of just having one pattern are over. You want your team to switch from the forwards, to the wing, then a kicking game."

England will hope Rowland pulls through

While England did well to overcome repeated pressure from Canada, they may have lost a few players on the way.

Prop Hannah Botterman missed the semi-final because of a knee injury and it is unclear whether full-back Helena Rowland will be able to face New Zealand after she went down injured during the match.

Rowland was on oxygen before being taken off the pitch on a stretcher and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the issue, with Ellie Kildunne providing cover at 15.

After being moved to full-back for the quarter-final to make way for Tatyana Heard in midfield, Rowland has become a solid presence in England's backfield and offers dangerous counter-attacking too.

"She brings that edge, a bit of pace and she is the natural full-back as first choice," Merchant said.

The Black Ferns believe

The semi-finals attendance was 22,043

New Zealand suffered two record defeats by England in 2021, but they are a different side now.

Men's World Cup-winning coach Wayne Smith now leads the side and several players - including Olympic champion Ruby Tui - have returned from the sevens set-up.

The Black Ferns have grown throughout the tournament and the fan following has too, with the supporters generating huge noise at Eden Park as they held on for victory against France.

"They've created a winning culture, a belief culture," Urquhart explained.

"You can't win these sorts of games if you're not trusting the person next to you. It's the opportunity to make a dream and go along the journey with it.

"There's something really beautiful about bringing the country with you."

But England have cool heads

While the Black Ferns might bring the noise, England's testing semi-final against Canada showed they can keep their calm under pressure.

Twice in the first half the Red Roses kicked to the corner instead of taking three points from the tee, but as things grew tighter after the break they learned their lesson.

England have grown a leadership group, including captain Sarah Hunter, star centre Emily Scarratt and fly-half Zoe Harrison among others, and they made the right choices when it counted.

"We've done a lot of work as a leadership group on the what-if scenarios and how we manage situations," Scarratt said.

"The point of doing work is so that hopefully when the pressure goes on, that holds up."