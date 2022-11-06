Welsh club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results, 6 November
Admiral Ladies National Leagues
Premier Division
COBRA P - P Caernarfon
Llandaff North P - P Bonymaen
Nelson 5 - 20 Pontyclun
Championship
Gwernyfed 19 - 24 Llantwit Fardre
Lampeter Town 24 - 26 Seven Sisters
Senghenydd P - P Burry Port
Whitland P - P Pencoed
East Wales
Blackwood P - P Old Penarthians
CR Cymry Caerdydd 24 - 0 Blaina
Dowlais P - P Whitchurch
North Wales
Llangefni 5 - 22 Abergele
Rhyl & District P - P Holyhead
Shotton Steel P - P Wrexham
West Wales
Pembroke 12 - 7 Porthcawl
Tondu 20 - 17 West Swansea Hawks
Tumble P - P Haverfordwest