Ryan Hutler has scored two tries in his last four appearances for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds continued their impressive start to the season as they scored six tries to beat Nottingham 38-12 in their opening Championship Cup fixture.

Backs Dan Barnes and Ryan Hutler crossed inside the opening 10 minutes.

Russell Bennett went over soon after before Eoghan Clarke's score and a penalty try in the final 10 minutes of the first half saw the islanders lead 31-5 at the interval.

Max Argyle's 54th-minute try sealed the win for Harvey Biljon's side.

The win extends the Reds' perfect record to eight wins from eight games in all competitions so far this season.

They host Hartpury in their second cup match on Saturday.