Callum Sirker scored a hat-trick on his return to the Pirates side

Cornish Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle says players have "put their hands up" for selection with a commanding 62-7 win at Richmond in their opening Championship Cup game.

Callum Sirker scored a hat-trick as the Pirates ran in 10 tries, with five coming in each half.

Exeter Chiefs youngsters Max Norey and Arthur Relton each scored two tries, as did replacement forward Morgan Nelson.

"In the past, these games have proved key to our development," Cattle said.

"Not only that, you get one or two players who put their hands up then for the league campaign.

"Today we were expecting a bit of a sterner test, but the boys controlled the game really well and put their hands up for selection going forwards," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.