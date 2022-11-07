Close menu

Finn Russell recalled by Scotland coach Gregor Townsend with Adam Hastings out

comments120

Gregor Townsend with Finn Russell
Gregor Townsend (left) and Finn Russell have had a strained relationship at times during the Scotland coach's reign

Fly-half Finn Russell has been called into the Scotland squad for Sunday's Autumn Test against New Zealand in place of the injured Adam Hastings.

Hastings has returned to his club Gloucester after being forced off against Fiji with a head knock and is also having a knee injury assessed.

Coach Gregor Townsend picked Hastings, Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson ahead of Russell, 30, in his initial squad.

"If Adam is out, Finn would be in the mix," Townsend said after the Fiji win.

Lions stand-off Russell pressed his case for a recall when he scored a try and kicked three conversions and a penalty for his club Racing 92 as they defeated Perpignan 44-20 in France's Top 14.

Townsend said he left Russell out of his initial squad because of question marks over the number 10's "form and consistency".

The former Lions and Scotland fly-half said he had not spoken to Russell since informing him last month he was not in the original squad, but the head coach said that was not unusual.

Kinghorn was given the fly-half role for Scotland's opening Autumn series match, narrowly failing with a late penalty that would have given his side victory against Australia.

Hastings was not available for that match because he plays his club rugby in England and it fell outside the international window, so Thompson - who has three caps - provided cover on the bench.

The 25-year-old former full-back Kinghorn and Thompson, 23, will be the other contenders to start at number 10 against the All Blacks on Sunday.

Russell's relationship with Townsend has at times been strained, none more so than in 2020 when the former Glasgow fly-half walked out on the squad prior to the Six Nations and publicly criticised his coach's methods.

The pair reconciled and Russell, who has 62 caps, returned to the fold, but was dropped by Townsend from the starting line-up for last season's Six Nations finale against Ireland days after being one of six players to have an unauthorised night out at an Edinburgh bar.

New Zealand crushed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff while Scotland laboured to a 28-12 win against Fiji to follow the narrow defeat against Australia.

Scotland play Argentina, who defeated them in a summer series and shocked England at Twickenham on Sunday, six days after facing the All Blacks at Murrayfield.

Meanwhile Glasgow hooker George Turner is remaining with the Scotland squad as they prepare for the New Zealand game.

  • Comment posted by McMucker, today at 12:18

    This is good news. The last two games the team has lacked game management and rarely did we string more than 5-6 meaningful phases together. I don't think BK or AH command forwards and backs around with the same planning and authority FR brings. It's not just about his flair and tricks, it's his general management and marshalling of those around him which goes unnoticed by casual observers.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:24

      OTS replied:
      You are spot on. Finn at 31, now has the experience that BK or AH hasn't. He is the best in the world at heads up rugby and managing the entire team.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 12:26

    I can write the script now, Kinghorn starts, has an ok game, lands 1/4 kicks, despite this we are still somehow within 2 scores. Finn comes on with 15mins to play, plays a blinder and we end up losing by 2 points and are left wondering what might have been...

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 12:40

      JimmyC replied:
      Lose by 2 points against nz?

  • Comment posted by TeamCam, today at 12:03

    Smart from Townsend: now all the pressure is on Russell to win us a first game against the ABs and beat an Argentina team who’ve beaten Scotland, Australia, NZ and England this year so far. Which we haven’t got a chance of doing unless we can actually work out what we’re doing in attack, cut out our plethora of penalties etc..

    • Reply posted by Ali, today at 12:07

      Ali replied:
      We have every opportunity against Argentina. Yes they squandered a winning position in Argentina, but the home advantage and the 1st choice players coming back really will help.

  • Comment posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 12:00

    Wow. It takes guts to swallow your pride. Well done Townsend.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 12:58

      jay replied:
      He had no option there is no other Scottish 10 that he could have chosen. Its whether he starts him is where we find out if he has swallowed his pride.

  • Comment posted by Stelvio993, today at 12:09

    A bit of an embarrassment for Gregor this one, as a coach you should never let it get personal & he clearly has. What must Russell be thinking listening to GTs Drivel. His post match interview last week and this was God awful stuff....

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:11

      OTS replied:
      Same old pathetic repetitive tripe.

      Give it a rest

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 12:08

    Unfortunatey Gregor will not swallow his pride enough to start Russell. he may bring him on with 20 mins to go, Scotland already far behind and then blame the loss on him

    • Reply posted by cmca69, today at 13:05

      cmca69 replied:
      That's assuming he makes the match day 23. Townsend could still go with Kinghorn and Thompson just to prove a point. I hope not, but I also wouldn't put it past him, just so he can prove he's in charge!

  • Comment posted by BJM, today at 12:27

    Common sense prevails.....good to see FR back, I hope he starts!

  • Comment posted by Andy ES, today at 12:23

    Terribly sad for Adam having just made it back into the team, a very good player. Hopefully Toonie sees sense and gets Russell involved early as, frankly, he's our only chance to get a result against the ABs.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:09

    Brilliant to see Finn back in but what an embarrassing route - melodrama, pettiness and personal animosity - to get here. The path of maximum resistance. An incredibly awkward (self-inflicted) press week for Townsend ahead but by his own design. He’s out of ideas and trust, and the team needs a new voice. A year out, bring in Razor from New Zealand on a 1 year deal to RWC, and extend if it works.

    • Reply posted by OTS, today at 12:19

      OTS replied:
      🤔
      FR had an inconsistent 6 Ns, an inconsistent end to last club season, an inconsistent start to the Top 14 (W3 L4 at the time). GT was quite honest & transparent to FR, even Racing 92 stated Finn had to crank it up, which he did brilliantly albeit against the bottom 2 teams.

      Meanwhile we should have beat OZ (who should have beat Fra) & we beat Fiji with BK @10

      So tell us, what's embarrassing?

  • Comment posted by Rors, today at 12:17

    - Hi Finn, it's Gregor here.
    - Who?

    • Reply posted by TeamCam, today at 12:33

      TeamCam replied:
      Your cousin, Gregor Berry!

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 12:30

    I will be the first to admit that FR was bang average in his most recent Scotland performances. However, he is still the best 10 Scotland has. It will be completely embarrassing if Townsend starts Kinghorn at 10 on Sun. He is a winger or 15 who has been shoehorned in at10. For all his faults, FR gives us the best chance to make a fist of it on Sunday, however, our chances are very, very slim.

  • Comment posted by JW1976, today at 12:23

    NZ have been a bit hot and cold this year, beaten one week by Argentina, then completely blowing them away the next. Hopefully we get the All Blacks having an off-week and we have our best game of the year so far with Finn at his best! He's been playing well at Racing and turned the game at the weekend there for them when he came on after half time

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 12:26

      oldfatprop replied:
      Still won’t beat them never have never will.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 12:04

    So the messiah is back or was he just a very naughty boy.

    However, no matter who is playing will be in for a tough game, NZ looked superb against Wales.

    • Reply posted by Campbell, today at 12:11

      Campbell replied:
      He’s not the Messiah …. He’s a very naughty boy - Heard that somewhere before ?

  • Comment posted by MacToatis, today at 12:47

    The Scottish backs on Saturday were like headless chickens, hopefully FR’s inclusion can bring some organised chaos in attack and structure in defence.

    • Reply posted by tightheadprop, today at 12:51

      tightheadprop replied:
      Agreed but Scotlands unstructured style of play always isnt great against another unstructured side

  • Comment posted by Seevens, today at 12:41

    Teams play systems and these are dictated by the coaches. Finn is one of the few players who can adapt when the coaches chosen system ain't working- Kinghorn can't because he hasn't had enough time to develop this kind of latent knowledge and has to stick not twist-I have a feeling that any result against the ABs may only happen when Finn is on...not playing to script...like Scot V Eng 2019.

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 12:33

    Bet this has hurt Townsend!

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 12:37

      JimmyC replied:
      I’m going to stick to my guns on this … no, hang on …

  • Comment posted by Rhodesian, today at 12:15

    Townsend knows we will be well beaten by NZ , then use Russell as the scapegoat.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:21

      muddy wolf replied:
      Has Russell accepted the invitation? He may tell Townsend wher to go.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 12:02

    New Zealand looked very strong on Saturday against a poor Wales side. Russell may be getting the headlines but the Scots will have to win the battle up front to give him time and space. Good luck with that!

  • Comment posted by Scotland, today at 12:56

    England 38 v Scotland 38. We played GT way in the first half and got hammered, played FR way 2nd half nearly won it.

  • Comment posted by Chris Smith, today at 12:12

    A whole week of being consistent was all that was required. Who would have thought it.

