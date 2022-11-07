Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bryony Cleall won the most recent of her seven England caps against the United States in September, but did not make the Red Roses' World Cup squad

Harlequins have signed England prop Bryony Cleall from Wasps for the upcoming Premier 15s season.

The 30-year-old has won seven caps for the Red Roses and has previously had spells at Bristol and Saracens.

"She is a good quality international player and will add massive value to the squad," said head coach external-link Amy Turner.

"Bryony has huge experience both internationally and within the Premier 15s, and we look forward to her making an impact in the shirt."