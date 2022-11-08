Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hollie Davidson has regularly taken charge of men's pro matches

Rugby World Cup final: England v New Zealand Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on ITV

Scotland's Hollie Davidson will referee Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

She became Scottish Rugby's first full-time professional female referee in 2017 and started officiating Women's Six Nations matches two years later.

Davidson, 30, was last year chosen as one of the referees for the rugby sevens at the delayed 2020 Olympics.

"When my name was read for the final, I couldn't believe it," Davidson told Scottish Rugby's website.

"It's a very proud moment."

World Rugby referee talent development manager Alhambra Nievas said: "For Hollie, 2022 has been a remarkable year. She has taken charge of some of the biggest competitions across sevens and 15s, including the women's finals at the Commonwealth Games and Rugby World Cup Sevens.

"She also created history when she was the first female appointed to referee a men's Six Nations team, with Italy's 38-31 victory over Portugal. We would all like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Hollie."