Rio Dyer is congratulated after scoring his first Wales try

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

It might have been a heavy defeat for Wales against New Zealand, but it will be a day that Dragons wing Rio Dyer will never forget.

Not many can say they made their international debut against the All Blacks or indeed scored in their first Test. Dyer now can claim that accolade at the age of 22.

"A few people told me no matter what happens, whatever the result, nobody can take this moment away from you," Dyer told the told the Scrum V podcast.

"You are an international that has played against the All Blacks and not many people have done that."

It was a special moment he celebrated in front of his family, who were part of almost 73,000 supporters at Principality Stadium.

His journey came through clubs Newport HSOB, Pill Harriers and Risca, his education at Bassaleg School, and then into the Dragons set-up before international rugby came calling.

It almost proved too much for Dyer at the outset as he displayed his emotions during the national anthem, something that surprised him.

"I am kind of that tough cookie that if you cry, you cry by yourself, not in front of people, that kind of person," said Dyer.

"It was probably just more because you know your family has come through it, they are there to watch you.

"What I have done is given back to them what they have given to me.

"I was just happy for them. For me in the moment it was a bundle of all emotions. I didn't want to (show them) but I could not hold it all in.

"It was surreal. Walking in, warming up and singing the anthem, then we are into the game and everything is closed out.

"I think the next day you realise what you have done when you see stuff on Instagram and things and realise it is actually me.

"I couldn't have wished for anything more. I've worked hard, I've had back steps, but I just keep going and all I try to do is to become a better player."

Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer (centre) and Will Rowlands have all played for Dragons

After the anthem came the first-half try, created by centre Nick Tompkins and finished by a delighted Dyer.

"The 10 just tells me the move and I just think to myself run the line and hopefully the move comes off. I just saw the gap open up and took my opportunity," recalled Dyer.

"It was going through my head knowing I was going over the line for my first try on my first cap. It was pretty surreal but I enjoyed it.

"I have never felt like I did on a pitch after scoring that try. I am not one for celebrations after I score a try really, I just put the ball down and get back.

"The emotions of that moment though was surreal."

Then Dyer was brought back down to earth after he was outjumped by the 6ft 5in Jordie Barrett for New Zealand's third try.

Dyer was also dished out some verbals. Welcome to international rugby.

"They gave me a bit of gyp after the try but it does not really faze me," added Dyer.

"I have an older brother and sister so they have probably taught me well over the years not to take any back-chat off anyone trying to belittle you."

Dyer has taken some inspiration from his fellow Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit.

"When he was breaking through, I was at Dragons looking on with Wales," added Dyer.

"He is roughly the same age as me, and I would look at what he was doing to better his game, to stay in the squad and what I could do.

"You take what they are doing and try and put it into what you want to be.

"A load of coaches have told me to always just back myself, no matter what. It won't always come off, but just keep going and keep going and something will pay off in the end."

Argentina now await on Saturday - fresh from a win over England at Twickenham - and Dyer is hoping to celebrate his maiden win in a Wales shirt after experiencing a first international debrief this week.

"A loss like that will take a hit on a few boys' egos and the next time you go onto the pitch you want to prove a point and show you do have that fire about you," he added.

"The win will come when it is ready. When we all connect and we are on the front foot we will start to open up and show what we can do."