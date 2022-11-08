Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup finalists England hope to inspire next generation

Rugby World Cup final Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; watch live on ITV

Saturday's Rugby World Cup final between England and hosts New Zealand is set to break the attendance record for a women's rugby matchday after tickets for Eden Park sold out.

More than 40,000 tickets have been sold, surpassing the previous crowd high of 34,235 at Eden Park on the tournament's opening day.

Before that, the record was 20,000, set during the 2014 World Cup in France.

The 2022 edition is set to be the best-attended women's Rugby World Cup.

More than 140,000 fans will have been at the games, more than any other tournament after the total attendance in 2017 was 45,412.

The success of the event in New Zealand will boost England's hopes of selling out 80,000-seater Twickenham when they host the World Cup in 2025.

The Rugby Football Union will also hope the Red Roses' success so far in New Zealand will increase sales for their first standalone fixture at Twickenham in April, when they play France in the 2023 Women's Six Nations.