Ollie Devoto's last try came against Harlequins in the 2021 Premiership final at Twickenham

Exeter Chiefs centre Ollie Devoto is on course to return to fitness in the new year, according to boss Rob Baxter.

The 29-year-old, who has won two England caps, has been out since January and has undergone surgery on each of his hips.

"He's on his feet and moving around," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"He's in the fixed stages of rehab and he's running around and doing stuff, so really it's now just him getting more and more comfortable with everything."

Devoto has been a key member of some of Exeter's most successful sides, including starting their 2020 Premiership final win and being a replacement in the squad that won the European Champions Cup final that year.

Ollie Devoto's last England cap came against France in the 2020 Six Nations

Since he joined Exeter from Bath in the summer of 2016 he has played in four Premiership finals. He scored a try in the loss to Harlequins at Twickenham in 2021 and was part of the side that beat Wasps for Exeter's maiden title in 2017.

"It's been a long time," added director of rugby Baxter.

"He was a very good player for us and been a key player in a lot of important seasons for us, and important performances, so it'll be great to have him available.

"We've been going along with some guys and you almost forget we've had them given some of the long-term injuries.

"That starts to thicken out our options no end. Solomona Kata will be back in the next couple of weeks as well from being away with Tonga."