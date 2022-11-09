Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

We need to eradicate racism - Luther Burrell speaking in June 2022

Former England centre Luther Burrell says the RFU investigation into his allegations of racism in rugby union has been completed and he expects an outcome in the coming weeks.

Burrell, 34, spoke out about his experiences in June, saying racist "banter" had become "normalised" among team-mates and that racism was "rife" in the sport.

He said the response to him speaking out has been "95% positive" and that things are "going in the right direction".

The Rugby Football Union announced in July it would investigate Burrell's claims, essentially taking over an internal investigation that had been launched by Newcastle Falcons, Burrell's most recent club.

Burrell told BBC Sport: "The [RFU's] investigation has finished, the reports are currently being written, which will be submitted in the very near future. And then I would imagine something will be released.

"I do believe that they gathered information from the right areas, through speaking to myself and other players that have been in similar environments to me.

"They've gathered the information required to actually get a full determination of where this this was going on."

The RFU has confirmed that the investigation has been completed.

In response to Burrell's testimony, fellow players including England's Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes said that anyone who racially abused him should be outed.

But Burrell stands by his decision not to name and shame those involved.

He said: "These guys rang me and said 'Why are you not naming them? I don't want to be on the same field as these guys that have said that to you'.

"I said 'Look, I completely understand that, and I do, but ultimately it hasn't happened to you, it's happened to me'.

"These players have wives and children, they have lives.

"I'm not going to point the finger at that person and ruin his life, on something that he's uneducated about. It's pretty much as simple as that.

"Do I think he is a racist or whoever is a racist? No, I don't. I believe that it's just naivety and something that's been apparent, because it's been allowed to be apparent. And now, do I think it's happening? I probably don't."

Burrell was speaking before the Barbarians' fixture against former club Northampton Saints on 26 November, for which he has been named in the provisional squad.

Several former Wasps and Worcester Warriors players are due to line up for the Barbarians, after both clubs went into administration.

Burrell said he was excited for what the occasion could achieve following a "very sad" period for the domestic game.

"These players that have lost jobs, lost clubs, for the Barbarians to put this on and the clubs to put this on and me to be part of that and help them on the big stage and let these lads shine is going to be fantastic," he said.

After spells at Leeds Carnegie and Sale Sharks, Burrell spent seven years at Saints from 2012 to 2019, winning the 2013-14 Premiership title and also making 15 appearances for England between 2014 and 2016.

He switched codes to play for rugby league side Warrington Wolves in 2019, before returning to union with Newcastle in 2020.

Burrell left Falcons in June, shortly after detailing his experiences of racism, and has revealed he is planning to play for a club in Japan from December.

"When I released the stuff about what I'd suffered throughout my career, ultimately I made a decision that I wasn't going to play in England any more," he added.

"I've achieved everything I could possibly achieve in this country."

Burrell said he is glad he spoke out.

"At first, naturally, it was difficult, I was scared I might get some backlash," he said.

"But I surrounded myself with some good people and made sure I was prepared for any sort of situation that could possibly come my way."