Louis Rees-Zammit has played 20 internationals for Wales

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Louis Rees-Zammit will switch to full-back from wing for Wales' Autumn Nations Series match against Argentina.

Wing Alex Cuthbert returns from injury with Gareth Anscombe reverting to fly-half from full-back.

Prop Dillon Lewis comes in for Tomas Francis while flanker Dan Lydiate replaces the injured Tommy Reffell as Wayne Pivac makes three personnel changes after the 55-23 to New Zealand.

There is no room in the 23-man squad for Francis or Alun Wyn Jones.

There are also three positional alterations with Anscombe, Rees-Zammit and captain Justin Tipuric assuming new roles.

After Francis was brought off at half-time against the All Blacks, Saracens prop Sam Wainwright is named on the bench despite having little club rugby this season.

The world's most-capped player Jones, 37, came on as a half-time replacement for Adam Beard against New Zealand but is replaced on the bench by Ben Carter.

After the All Blacks defeat, former South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira, nicknamed 'The Beast', claimed Jones should retire.

Pivac says some players have been left out in order to be fit for the following weekend, although he has not named those individuals.

"Dillon had done well in South Africa," said Pivac.

"This is probably the last opportunity to give guys starts and learn as much as we can. Both Dillon and Dan Lydiate have trained well.

"There are some changes among the replacements. There are some niggles that players pick up in games and in training, so some guys have been left out to get themselves 100% right for next week.

"Some boys we want to have a look at across the competition so in the case of Nicky Smith and Rhodri Jones that's certainly what we wanted to do the first couple of games."

Dan Lydiate is set to win his 69th Wales cap against Argentina

The selection of specialist blind-side Lydiate, 34, will allow captain Tipuric to revert to his favoured open-side flanker role.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza, 20, is missing with Jac Morgan named on the replacements' bench, where Rhodri Jones comes in for Nicky Smith.

Problem position

Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny was a late withdrawal from the side that lost to All Blacks, with fellow British and Irish Lion Liam Williams already ruled out of the series with a dislocated shoulder.

With Josh Adams still missing with a wrist injury, Pivac is trying to fill his problem number 15 position with 21-year-old Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit given the responsibility this weekend.

Cuthbert has not played since Wales' second Test win against South Africa in Bloemfontein in July, where he was forced off with a shoulder injury before later picking up a foot problem.

Rhys Priestland, 35, drops down to the bench after coming in late to start at fly-half against the All Blacks.

"Last week we had Leigh Halfpenny unavailable at the last minute and we'd trained a certain way so we went with Gareth Anscombe at full-back who's done that before at this level," said Pivac.

"We're back to Gareth at 10 and we have Louis Rees-Zammit at full back.

"He's trained there the entire week. He's looked good in training and it's something we've explored in the background, so it will be good information going forwards with the Six Nations around the corner and the World Cup."

Same again for Argentina

Argentina have named an unchanged squad following their 30-29 win over England last Sunday.

Dragons scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou is included alongside Edinburgh wing Emiliano Boffelli, who scored 25 points in the Twickenham win.

Leicester hooker Julian Montoya captains the side.

"We saw last week what Argentina are capable of," added Pivac.

"They're a very big team, very strong up front. They have expanded their attacking game and they took an excellent try against England from the set play.

"They've knocked over some big scalps in the last 18 months, New Zealand being one of them.

"They are going to be a big challenge but one we're looking forward to. After last week's performance we need a reaction from our team."

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Rowlands, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, S Wainwright, Carter, Morgan, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (capt), Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera.

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR).

Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR).

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).