Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Argentina players celebrate beating England at Twickenham

Autumn Nations Series: Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

It is sixth against ninth in World Rugby rankings as Argentina arrive in Cardiff to face Wales.

Except this time, after a 30-29 win over England at Twickenham, it is Michael Cheika's Pumas riding higher in the global standings than Wayne Pivac's Wales.

Three places between the two sides, three years and three months after Wales had topped the world rankings under Warren Gatland in August 2019.

World rugby is competitive at the moment and teams can slide or soar in the rankings on a weekly basis.

But all of a sudden, an autumn 'friendly' has become very important for Wales, almost a must-win game for Pivac's side and the coach himself.

Contrasting fortunes

Wayne Pivac took over from Warren Gatland as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup

Two games and five months ago, Pivac created history by becoming the first Welsh coach to guide the men's senior national side to a Test victory over the Springboks in South Africa.

His critics say the 13-12 win in Bloemfontein should have an asterisk against it because South Africa fielded a second-string side.

That argument ignores the performance the week before, when Wales were narrowly defeated by a Springbok side packed with World Cup winners.

It was a game Wales should have won and was one of the finest displays of Pivac's three-year reign.

Fast forward a few months and, after a 55-23 humbling against New Zealand, Pivac's position is again under the microscope, even 10 months out from a World Cup.

The stark statistic is that New Zealand result was a seventh defeat in nine games in 2022. Overall, it was an 18th loss in 31 internationals during the Pivac era, alongside 12 wins and a draw.

His reign has delivered some memorable moments, including the 2021 Six Nations title triumph, but crushing lows like a first home loss to Italy and successive 50-point drubbings by New Zealand in Cardiff.

So with Georgia and a rejuvenated Australia still to come this autumn, Pivac knows a positive result against the Pumas is crucial.

Power problems

Wales 'must get better' for Argentina - defence coach Gethin Jenkins

Wales conceded eight tries against New Zealand, leaving Pivac to bemoan his side's lack of physicality.

"There were some parts of that game which were unacceptable at Test level and we've talked around that and the boys have identified that themselves," said Pivac.

"As a forward pack we want to step it up this week and be a lot more physical than we were."

Lock Adam Beard agrees.

"It probably was that wake-up call we needed, coming off the back of being in club rugby," said Beard.

"It was that slap in the face we should have been ready for. Discipline was one [factor] and physicality was another.

"There have been a lot of honest conversations and physical training to get us in the right mood for Saturday. We're looking to bounce back."

Pivac has also focused on how under-prepared his players were going into the New Zealand game, having only spent two weeks with them beforehand, compared to a month of preparation ahead of the South Africa tour.

He has reignited the debate about players being ready for international rugby after playing for the regions in the United Rugby Championship (URC), although Ireland coped as they beat South Africa in their opening autumn match.

It is not a new gripe from a national coach - it was a challenge Gatland consistently mentioned.

The question of how to combat the issue and appease both the national side and regions has yet to be answered.

Selection issues

What Gatland consistently managed to get right was selection. The jury is out on Pivac's tenure in this regard.

Cheika had initially named an unchanged 23-man squad from the Twickenham win before the late withdrawal of captain and hooker Julian Montoya because of injury.

Pivac has made three personnel and three further positional changes.

The back row is the area Pivac has experimented with most. This time he brings brings in natural blind-side and defensive warrior Dan Lydiate after experimenting with two specialist open-sides in Tommy Reffell and Justin Tipuric against New Zealand.

Lydiate was a key player in South Africa and links up with Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in an established over-30s trio, with Faletau facing the Pumas on his 32nd birthday.

Gambles against Argentina include playing Louis Rees-Zammit at full-back given the Gloucester wing has only started a couple of games in that position for his club.

With Leigh Halfpenny, Liam Williams and Josh Adams injured and last week's option Gareth Anscombe more comfortable at 10, Pivac has been running out of options.

Whether Rees-Zammit is fit remains to be seen as he missed the final team training session.

Tight-head prop is a pressing concern with Tomas Francis being pulled off at half-time against New Zealand and left out of the squad for Argentina.

Pivac says Francis was fit for selection but had picked up a bump. His absence is an issue because he has often provided firm foundations for Wales.

That leaves Dillon Lewis starting and Saracens prop Sam Wainwright on the bench. Wainwright has only made two appearances as a replacement this season for his club in the Premiership Cup.

Alun Wyn Jones is determined to make it to the 2023 World Cup, according to Wayne Pivac

Then there is the decision to leave Alun Wyn Jones, 37, out of the 23-man squad to allow Ben Carter to deputise for Beard and Will Rowlands.

This decision came a few days after South Africa great Tendai Mtawarira said Jones, the world’s most-capped player, should retire from international rugby.

Argentina await

Los Pumas appear to be in a good place.

Argentina have beaten Scotland, Australia, New Zealand and England since Cheika took over in March and defeated Wales in Cardiff in July 2021, although Pivac was without his British and Irish Lions in that game.

But the canny Cheika has spent the week talking Wales up and dismissing any favourites' tag for his side.

"When you come away from home in rugby, you are always the underdog," the Australian said.

"When you walk out on to the Principality Stadium and there are however many thousand Welsh people there, supporting their team, you are the underdog.

"I don't see anyone coming to Cardiff as favourites. It's such a difficult place to come to in that atmosphere.

"You've got to be so good on game-day to be in the contest. We know we will be in the minority, but that challenge of playing in the big theatres when you are the opposition is an enjoyable one.

"You have got to get the thrill of being the enemy on the day and embrace it."

What about the prospect of facing a Wales side that was so defensively porous against New Zealand?

"I know another team that shipped eight tries against the All Blacks not too long ago - us," Cheika said.

"It can happen in games, sometimes it gets away from you."

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika (left) celebrates with team captain Julian Montoya after their victory over England

Winning ways need to return

Welsh rugby needs a lift. The autumn internationals are being played with a backdrop of the Wales football team heading to a first World Cup since 1958.

Understandably, the narrative surrounding Welsh football is vibrant and uplifting.

In contrast, there is a staleness lingering around Welsh rugby at almost every level.

The Welsh Rugby Union last month failed to cinitiate change and modernise because of the historical influence of its clubs.

It is a governing body at loggerheads with its professional entities amid the continued wait for a long-term financial deal with the regions.

There remains a struggling professional domestic game, while a host of community club matches have been called off this season with teams unable to raise sides.

Then there are continued reports of drunken misbehaviour at internationals and questions raised about the match-day atmosphere at the Principality Stadium.

A lot of these issues are long-standing and success of the Wales national side has often papered over the cracks, but the problems are highlighted more when Wales are not winning.

A home win on Saturday will not solve all these concerns, but it would help to start lifting the mood - especially among the 60,000 fans who are expected to attend.

So while the interest remains for now, it just needs to be ignited.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Cuthbert, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Owens, D Lewis, Beard, Rowlands, Lydiate, Tipuric (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Elias, R Jones, S Wainwright, Carter, Morgan, Hardy, Priestland, Watkin.

Argentina: Mallia; M Carreras, Moroni, De la Fuente, Boffelli; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Creevy, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Lavanini, Gonzalez, Kremer, Matera (capt).

Replacements: Ruiz, Tetaz Chaparro, Bello, Paulos, Isa, Morales, Talbornoz, M Orlando.

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (NZR).

Assistant Referees: Angus Gardner (RA), Andrea Piardi (FIR).

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).