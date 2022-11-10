Close menu

England v Japan: Sam Simmonds and Jack van Poortvliet to start for hosts

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack van Poortvliet
Van Poortvliet came off the bench to score one of England's two tries against Argentina
Autumn Nations Series: England v Japan
Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday 12 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app, with updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds

Number eight Sam Simmonds and scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet will start for a much-changed England against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

South Africa-born David Ribbans makes his debut at lock, replacing Northampton team-mate Alex Coles.

Manu Tuilagi drops to the bench, with Leicester's Guy Porter coming in at outside centre.

Wing Jonny May will start in place of Joe Cokanasiga, only 22 days after dislocating an elbow on club duty.

Hooker Jamie George, who has recovered from the foot injury that was expected to rule him out of all the autumn Tests, is included on the bench.

England suffered a shock 30-29 defeat by Argentina in their opening autumn Test on Sunday.

"We've worked hard this week to improve on last week's performance," said head coach Eddie Jones, who coached Japan from 2012 before taking the England job.

"We've made a few changes to the side as we play these four games in November - in particular with Manu, we are balancing his workload.

"Japan are a very good and intriguing side. They play a unique type of rugby based on continuity and team cohesion and we'll have to be at our best against them at Twickenham on Saturday."

The match will be only the third meeting between to the teams, with England winning 60-7 in 1987 and 35-15 in 2018.

Japan have produced some impressive performances in defeat this year, finishing within a converted score of France and New Zealand in their past two outings.

Sam Simmonds
Simmonds will swap Exeter for French side Montpellier after the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Simmonds returns to starting line-up

Simmonds, who missed the summer tour of Australia with a hip problem, will start for England for the first time since the Six Nations defeat in France in March.

There will be an onus on him to take on ball-carrying duties, with Billy Vunipola and Coles, who made the most metres of any England forward against the Pumas, dropped to the bench.

Van Poortvliet is rewarded for an enterprising second-half cameo against Argentina, which included a try within 30 seconds of his introduction.

Ribbans, now 27, moved to Northampton from Western Province in 2017 and qualifies for England through his grandfather, who settled in South Africa after emigrating from London.

Japan's team contain several of the stars who reached the country's first World Cup quarter-final in 2019, with wing Kotaro Matsushima and back-row duo Michael Leith and Kazuki Himeno among the starters.

England: Steward; Nowell, Porter, Farrell (capt), May; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Ribbans, Hill, Itoje, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: George, M Vunipola, Heyes, Coles, B Vunipola, Youngs, Slade, Tuilagi.

Japan: Yamanaka; Matsushima, Riley, Nakamura, Van den Heever; Yamasawa, Nagare; Inagaki, Sakate (c), Gu, Dearns, Cornelsen, Leith, Himeno, Tatafu.

Replacements: Norikoshi, Millar, Kizu, Van der Walt, Labuschagne, Saito, Lee, Fifita.

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 11:36

    FGS..

    Youngs shouldn't be on the bench
    A 32 year old Jonny May is past it
    Itoje at flanker is a waste
    Smith and Farrell axis doesn't work

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:42

      SD replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by Sean G, today at 11:43

    JUST PLAY PEOPLE IN THEIR CORRECT POSITIONS!

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 11:56

      Gaz replied:
      It would be a good start. After that choosing the best players would be helpful.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 11:34

    Should have dropped Farrell and moved Manu to 12, and play Itoje at lock.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 11:41

      First name replied:
      a ball carrying 12 would bring the best out of Smith, ahh well we can dream.

  • Comment posted by Byron Bay, today at 11:51

    G’day mates, great to see EJ still taking the rip out of the Poms. Love it, itoje at flanker 😳, May back in rather than form speedsters, Willis must be fed up. Smith and Fazzer pulling all the strings again, twang to that. Eddie you are Aussies finest secret, undercover weapon hiding in plain sight.

    • Reply posted by Rosbifs, today at 12:14

      Rosbifs replied:
      I know, hilarious- what the RFU don't know is he is taking two wages all along. In fact there is probably an international pool that all the other nations are paying into...

  • Comment posted by fairminded, today at 11:53

    Itoje is not a 6, Farrell is not an inside centre and why Ben Youngs is in the squad only Eddie Jones knows. New coach needed NOW.

    • Reply posted by Wibble, today at 12:15

      Wibble replied:
      Farrell isn't an outside half either

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:45

    I cannot understand how Mitchell and Willis don't make 23. Youngs on bench ffs.
    I honestly can't wiat now for RWC to be over so new coach is in. Totally lost all faith in Jones.
    May out for weeks with injury and straight in. He's not player he was 3 years ago anyway.

    • Reply posted by Jamie864864, today at 11:56

      Jamie864864 replied:
      Absolutely agreed. Freeman, Willis, Mitchell. All playing better than those in the squad.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 11:37

    Itoje is not a flanker ffs... Selection is all wrong again. Another loss incoming. I despair.

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 11:38

      First name replied:
      But but but I have seen him play there for his club.

  • Comment posted by Barracuda , today at 11:36

    Aside from the knock on Coles excellent last week. Literally can't see the point of youngs anymore. Was dreadful last week...so laboured and slow If that was danny care he'd have been off after 20 mins. Farrell not a 12. No go forward. I literally don't get it. I also think Tommy Freeman should be in the mix, and Malins absolutely stand out at the mo.

  • Comment posted by Powers, today at 11:35

    Arghh, again Farrell and Smith. You can't have a slick backline with two 10s who are trying to play two different games. Pick one of them and stick with it! Shame that Murley isn't getting a look-in either, this would have been as good an opportunity as any to see what he can do in and England shirt. Typical!

    • Reply posted by AdamsTV, today at 11:36

      AdamsTV replied:
      This is the problem. Two 10's competing for game control, throughout the match.

  • Comment posted by Andy1210, today at 11:58

    Jones has wasted the last three years and a shedload of talent pretending to tinker around, but it’s been obvious all along he’s just going to pick the same side that lost the last World Cup final - he’s a one trick pony.

    He’s not interested in the 6 nations, keeps losing coaches and there’s no playing style. The RFU haven’t got the bottle to sack him so English rugby has lost it’s way.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 12:01

      SD replied:
      I agree. Roll on RWC 2023 as then he's gone.
      I used to rate him in early days but totally lost faith in him, his team selection and tactics.
      Picks out of form players on long gone reputation.

  • Comment posted by Jollydrayman, today at 11:34

    If Jones had the entire world to pick from he'd still play people out of position, leave out people in form and they'd still be brilliant one game and turgid for the next ten. We are wasting time with him.

    • Reply posted by davebarnes, today at 13:35

      davebarnes replied:
      Doesn't matter who he picks when he forces them to play a la blackboard.

      The fastest fish in the world will always struggle in a climbing contest.

  • Comment posted by DaddyatMustow, today at 11:36

    Itoje at 6 still looks wrong. He's a world class lock and could have played Simmonds at 6 with BV at 8

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 11:37

      First name replied:
      Billy is slow and predictable now, like most of the old players he loves.

  • Comment posted by jimsquirt, today at 11:52

    When did May last have a good game or score a try? has he even played much rugby in the last 12 months? I feel he might be beyond his prime and so many talented wingers in the prem. I hope to be proved wrong. What good does Youngs bring from the bench, especially with Japan even though they are a good team. I will support the team as always but i have not been very entertained recently.

    • Reply posted by Rosbifs, today at 12:12

      Rosbifs replied:
      Unfair as May still highly rated

      That said where is Radwan? Oh yeah scoring tries

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 11:46

    Jack Nowell must have some serious dirt on Eddie Jones to keep starting. Hasn't scored an international try for over three years. Shocking record for a winger. Like playing a striker who can't score goals.

    • Reply posted by trueblue1878, today at 12:52

      trueblue1878 replied:
      Deployed as a crash ball winger too! Sunday was embarrassing; Route one, no plan B, that's Eddie for you!

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:34

    EJ can make whatever excuses he likes

    Eng play unexciting and predictable rugby which top 8 oppositions appear to find easy to defend against

    The bar just isn't set high enough - perhaps because they are incapable of it - in which case we have the wrong team

    But my suspicion is the management lack imagination

  • Comment posted by Rosbifs, today at 11:31

    Shame didn't drop Youngs last week...

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 12:01

      cb replied:
      Anyone else falling out of love w this whole Eddie-ball chaos theory show...?
      Followed the game for years & even when England were playing really badly under Robinson, you'd still get excited about the Internationals, getting a ticket, the social, the atmostphere even the waterloo train but it appears a lot of that has gone...?
      £135 for warm-up games??? £200 for a day watching binjuice, really!

  • Comment posted by Gordo, today at 11:57

    I feel sorry for Cokanasiga. The only player going forwards v Argentina and he now misses out to Nowell and May.

    • Reply posted by Rosbifs, today at 12:04

      Rosbifs replied:
      It's who's there against SA that counts - always going to shuffle through his squad

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 11:55

    Jones isn't listening - players out of position is not very sensible - Itoje is not quick enough for the back row - Jones will learn very little vs Japan.

    • Reply posted by richard, today at 12:14

      richard replied:
      Maybe he is listening, but not listening to you

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 11:54

    In my humble opinion the most important change to make is the manager. Jones baffles the fans, the press, the RFU and judging by recent performances the players.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 11:43

    Smith needs a big lad at 12.
    Not knocking Farrell but Eddie needs to decide on his number 10 and play two centres outside. Farrell is a good 10 but he sure isn't a 12. Time to pick Smith with the option of bringing Farrell in as a "Finisher".

    • Reply posted by Whocares, today at 11:53

      Whocares replied:
      if he is so insistent on having 2 play makers on the pitch why not just put a ball carrying 12 and Farrell out outside, big joe and a big 12 running on either side of Smiths shoulders and still having the ball around the back to Farrell

