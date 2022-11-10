Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Best captained Furlong for nearly four years until his retirement in 2019

Autumn Nations Series: Ireland v Fiji Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sport website & app, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Andy Farrell's decision to hand Tadhg Furlong the captaincy for Ireland's game against Fiji is a "really shrewd move", according to former skipper Rory Best.

Prop Furlong has been a key player for his country for some time but has never captained the side.

He will lead the team out with regular captain Johnny Sexton not involved on Saturday.

"Tadhg is such a quality rugby player," Best said.

"I think it's a really shrewd move by Andy Farrell to give it to somebody who if you're being really honest, when Johnny Sexton retires, is not going to be the next cab off the rank to be captain.

"It's giving somebody within the squad who is going to be a guaranteed starter when fit a role of responsibility.

"It's showing him what it's like to be captain so he can help feed in and stand up, and I've no doubt that he is a big leader around the place anyway."

Furlong was brought in to the team's senior leadership group when Farrell was elevated from assistant to head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

In recent years, forwards James Ryan and Peter O'Mahony have filled in as captain when Sexton has been absent, with Iain Henderson also fulfilling the role against France in 2021.

Furlong has been part of the senior leadership group, headed by captain Johnny Sexton, for the last three years

"When Ireland go to the World Cup it's not about a reliance on a Johnny, a Pete or a James Ryan who are normally the captain, it's spreading it throughout the team and allowing guys like this the room and breathing space to lead.

"When you get Tadhg in to a rugby environment, he understands the game better than a lot of players I played with and played against."

Best has an intimate knowledge of the Fiji set-up having joined their coaching staff for last year's November internationals.

With no Southern Hemisphere-based personnel able to travel for the games due to the Covid-19 restrictions, the former Ireland skipper took on the role of forwards coach for games against Spain, Wales and Georgia.

Fiji gave a good account of themselves in their biggest test against Wales, having led 13-7 at one stage before falling to a 38-23 defeat after having a player sent off in the 25th minute.

Last week they ran Scotland close for much of the game before a late pair of tries saw the hosts claim a 16-point win at Murrayfield.

"If Ireland can start well it's going to be a really tough day for Fiji," Best predicted.

"We took a Fijian team to Cardiff to play Wales, and they were in that for most of the game because they started well, they got confidence and then they tried things.

"If they try things with confidence they generally come off and they can score some of the most outrageous tries you're ever going to see."